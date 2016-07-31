View Photos
Instagram We Love: The Visual Diary of Brooklyn Studio Souda
By Dwell and Allie Weiss
The product and furniture maker maintains a dynamic profile on Instagram.
The founders of Souda connected as students at Parsons School of Design and formed their practice in 2012. The Brooklyn-based studio produces objects and furniture, and stresses that these pieces should be used and enjoyed in a modern interior. Given that, their account is brimming with architectural inspiration: bold structures, such as these graphic grain silos, and interior vignettes that show successful marriages of structure and product.
