Instagram We Love: The Visual Diary of Brooklyn Studio Souda
Instagram We Love: The Visual Diary of Brooklyn Studio Souda

By Dwell and Allie Weiss
The product and furniture maker maintains a dynamic profile on Instagram.

The founders of Souda connected as students at Parsons School of Design and formed their practice in 2012. The Brooklyn-based studio produces objects and furniture, and stresses that these pieces should be used and enjoyed in a modern interior. Given that, their account is brimming with architectural inspiration: bold structures, such as these graphic grain silos, and interior vignettes that show successful marriages of structure and product.

"Atlanta-based public artist, Alex Brewer (a.k.a. Hense), utilizes grain silos in Northam Western Australia for his newest installation."

"Lino Bo Bardi's 'Casa De Vidro' ('Glass House') in the São Paulo rainforest from 1951."

"Long bubble chandelier by Pelle Designs is a line of delicate and airy compositions of luminous glass globe clusters (2008)."

"Stop by Win Son in Williamsburg to enjoy the Souda lighting!"

"Image of a Marble Quarry by Tito Mouraz via Calico Wallpaper."

"We adore this clever take on the IKEA Metod cabinet, upgraded with S's drawer handles, legs, and tops."

"Bare bones tape dispenser by M-S-D-S Studio via Minimal Hunt."

"Hand painting by Italian, conceptual artist, Mario Mariotti (1936-1997)."

"Dream bohemian space, with a touch of the mid-century and Arne Jacobsen's swan chairs via Pocketful of Dreams."

"Condomínio Baleia by Studio Arthur Casas in Sao Paolo, Brazil features a grass roof terrace with seaviews of Praia da Baleia beach."

"UV House project in Varese, Italy, for a young couple—an industrial building converted to a modern urban sanctuary by OASI Architects."

