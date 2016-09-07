Inspiring flowers for your next interior

Who doesn't like spending an hour or two on Instagram? Posting, liking, commenting. It's become second nature. It sucks you in. There's no end of amazing photos to gorge yourself on.

Even if you're no David Bailey, Instagram proves one thing if nothing else: no matter how bad the original shot, pretty much any photo can look amazing with the right filter applied. Your floppy, butter-drenched toast, your sock drawer, even your wilted roses can become something beautiful again...

Speaking of flowers...

Flowers bring colour, aroma, texture and they connect us metaphorically to nature and other people. The phrase "English rose" for instance is a reference to a naturally attractive English girl or woman.

Flowers are also powerfully symbolic, so fragile, yet a sign of strength and hope in the face of adversity. The most poignant flower in English culture must surely be the poppy of remembrance.

Time to sow some seeds

So when you're looking for new ideas for your next interior, or if you just want to freshen up a single room in the house, why not go floral? Be inspired by what you see on Instagram and if you're short on budget, find a way to mimic it, rework it, or dare I say... steal it! If all the best designers look to nature at some point in their lives for inspiration - why can't we?

Here are seven of my favourite floral Instagram posts to get you started...

Wall of flowers by @houseofhackney

I love it. The striking contrast of blue on white, the heavily textured pineapple base and the camouflage lampshades to match! OK. So being this bold with your wallpaper isn't everyone's cup of tea but that's where feature walls come in I guess.