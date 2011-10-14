View Photos
Inspired by the Miller House
By Jaime Gillin
I just learned about this new series of products inspired by one of the country’s most iconic examples of mid-century Modernist residential architecture—the Miller House and Garden in Columbus, Indiana. We featured this project, which was designed by Eero Saarinen, with interiors by Alexander Girard and landscape design by Dan Kiley, in our May issue, online here. This past spring it opened to the public for the first time ever, as a house museum owned by the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Now, in an effort to help support the preservation of this singular architectural complex, the IMA Museum Store has created a series of five products emblazoned with Alexander Girard patterns, comprising the Miller House Collection. Here are the current offerings: ALEXANDER GIRARD PLATE SET, $52.00
ALEXANDER GIRARD MUG, $12.95
ALEXANDER GIRARD SILK SCARF, $50
ALEXANDER GIRARD SILK TIES, $48
ALEXANDER GIRARD PEN, $28
All proceeds from the sale of these items go toward the care and preservation of the house and gardens—a smart move. Is it too early to start shopping for the holidays? We say no.