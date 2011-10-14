Inspired by the Miller House

I just learned about this new series of products inspired by one of the country’s most iconic examples of mid-century Modernist residential architecture—the Miller House and Garden in Columbus, Indiana. We featured this project, which was designed by Eero Saarinen, with interiors by Alexander Girard and landscape design by Dan Kiley, in our May issue, online here. This past spring it opened to the public for the first time ever, as a house museum owned by the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Now, in an effort to help support the preservation of this singular architectural complex, the IMA Museum Store has created a series of five products emblazoned with Alexander Girard patterns, comprising the Miller House Collection. Here are the current offerings: ALEXANDER GIRARD PLATE SET, $ 52.00

ALEXANDER GIRARD MUG, $12.95 A boldly colored ceramic mug, with a pinwheel pattern for Georg Jensen tableware that was used at the Miller House. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample ALEXANDER GIRARD SILK SCARF, $50 In 1956, Alexander Girard was commissioned by Georg Jensen to design seven table settings for an exhibition in New York. The Millers used the Carolus Magnus pattern at their house in Columbus, Indiana. The motifs in these four porcelain plates represent the Pinwheel, Patera 1, Patera 2, and Hexagon designs. ALEXANDER GIRARD SILK TIES, $48 This Pinwheel pen features the motif that Alexander Girard designed for the Georg Jensen Carolus Magnus dinnerware used at Miller House. Girard’s signature is engraved on the pocket clip. ALEXANDER GIRARD PEN, $28 The Pinwheel pattern reappears in a different form on this graphic silk tie. All proceeds from the sale of these items go toward the care and preservation of the house and gardens—a smart move. Is it too early to start shopping for the holidays? We say no.