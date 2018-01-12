A Toshiko Mori-Designed Masterpiece in New York Wants $4.95M

Inspired by midcentury modern design, this museum-like home was designed by Japanese architect and Harvard professor Toshiko Mori, who founded New York-based Toshiko Mori Architect. The home’s current owner wanted a property that deeply connected with the natural beauty that surrounds it.

After reaching out to Mori on the whim, they created this one-of-a-kind home with an emphasis on sustainability, green construction techniques, the use of local materials, and geothermal heat.

Each wing was designed to maximize views in all four directions—capturing the drama of the Hudson River and Storm King Mountain to the west, Bear Mountain to the north, the Appalachian Trail to the east, and breathtaking forests to the south. With floor-to-ceiling glazing and bright white interiors, the home is rich with opportunities to contemplate the environment.

Sections of the home are cantilevered, giving the ultimate sense of living in a piece of modern sculpture—a profound example of Mori's "concern with material innovation and conceptual clarity."

The landscaping by Quenelle & Rothschild, best known for the Hudson River Park and the park at the Statue of Liberty, is as top-notch as the home design and includes a sedum roof garden.

The 3,382-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms.



The open-plan living and dining area allows for a flow of light, and the high ceilings keep the space bright and airy.













The minimalist interiors make for a gallery-like feel.















