Inside Jenni Kayne's Stunning Living Room Makeover

The fashion designer known for her flawless décor style and effortlessly chic dinner parties recently moved from her last home in Beverly Hills into a California ranch located in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood. For her new beach home, Kayne wanted a laid-back vibe for her young family. Written by Gabrielle Savoie

In the family room, where she congregates with husband Richard, her kids (Ripley and Tanner, ages 5 and 7), and her two labradoodles (Chachi and The Dude), she wanted a neutral décor scheme that wasn't fussy and would be a comfortable space to enjoy as a family. To bring vision to life, the designer called on the help of Alex Reid, interior designer at The Studio at One Kings Lane. With Reid's help, the space—once a blank slate with beamed ceilings, paneled walls, and a classic brick fireplace—was transformed into an airy, layered family-friendly room. We chatted with the pair about every detail of the project. Get ready to be seriously inspired to create your own layered living room.



"I wanted the living room to be beautiful but also warm and welcoming," explains Kayne. "Being a fashion designer and a mother of two young kids, I am a big believer in form and function! I gravitate toward a neutral color palette, and I like to search for pieces that feel special and intentional."

Tammy Price of Fragments Identity "African Woven Mud Cloth Pillow" ($295)

Børge Mogensen "Spanish Chair" ($4200)

"My style is very natural and organic," says Kayne. "I live in neutrals and basics, from the jeans I wear to the couch in my living room." The designer, who is known for her simple timeless pieces, managed to translate that aesthetic in her new home through textures and neutral tones. "We wanted the space to be very tonal and clean," adds Reid, who layered whites with honey-colored woods. "This look is timeless and chic."

Blu Dot "Toro Lounge Chair" ($1299)

Pottery Barn "Beachcomber Round Handled Basket" ($59)

"It was such a joy to work with Alex," says Kayne. "I love interior design, so I definitely had an opinion when it came to designing the space. He was so collaborative and made my vision come to life!" Kayne, whose last home was featured in countless magazines, needed the right knowledge and support from her designer to help execute her plan flawlessly. "Honestly, it was pretty seamless," says Reid. "Jenni was amazing to work with—she has amazing taste and knows what she is talking about."

One Kings Lane "Banyan Slipcover Sofa" ($4099)

Orientalist Home "Turkish Hemp Kilim" ($2995)

Reid used Kayne's brief and his expertise to create a neutral layered space for the family to enjoy. "My style, and the style that I try to infuse in all my designs, is all about the mix," he says. "I believe in editing color schemes and layering with textures." "Overall, I love how the space came together," says Reid. "My favorite pieces of furniture are mainly the vintage ones—I love the burl-wood console with the pair of mismatched Thonet stools underneath. I love that we mismatched them. It helps you remember that nothing is ever perfect."

Visual Comfort & Co. "Terri Round Accent Lamp" ($369)

Thonet Pair of "Bentwood Stools" ($1450)

In a neutral space, Reid swears by the importance of black in a space. "Overall, this space is white with tan, but to make it interesting, I used a few pops of black to give the room more definition," he says. "You can see this in the floor lamps and all the art."

John Mayberry Codes ($699)

Tammy Price of Fragments Identity "Shandong Bench With Tibetan Lambswool" ($1695)

In a corner, a dining area provides a place to eat or play board games. "I love how we mixed the antique French farm table with the more modern caned Hoffman dining chairs in the dining area," says Reid. "This is what I mean when I talk about a mix of styles—cutting the color and layering with texture." The designer also switched out the existing chandelier for a three-armed midcentury fixture in white and brass.

Josef Hoffman "Side Chair" ($305)

For Kayne, the best aspect of the design is a space for her family to congregate: "I love how the room is centered around the fireplace," she says. "It's the perfect space to entertain or to cuddle up with my kids and dogs." The family room, which doesn't even have a TV, promotes conversation and quality family time instead.

Global Views "Dwell Cone Floor Lamp" ($699)

One Kings Lane "Viola Jute Rug" ($29)