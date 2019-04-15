Marble Madness

Rachel and Nick Cope give new meaning to the term live/work. In the wake of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy—which took a toll on both their neighborhood and their jobs, leaving projects stalled for months—the couple launched Calico Wallpaper seemingly overnight, making a splash with a series of marbleized designs that are now their signature. Melding traditional craft with modern-day technology, they’ve since expanded their offerings with color gradient designs, as well as buzzy, off-the-wall collaborations that include marble-printed clothing and accessories (with Print All Over Me and Swords-Smith) and marbled candle vessels (with Joya Studio). We visited the Copes in Red Hook, Brooklyn, at their loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse­ at water’s edge, where Calico all began.