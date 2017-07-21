An Exquisite Beach Resort on Baja California Sur Lies Where the Water Meets the Horizon
With a combination of beachfront villas and condos, guest rooms, restaurants, shopping areas, lounges, and spas, this boutique, upscale resort is a sleek, modern design on Baja California Sur.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The elegance of the structure comes from its sensitivity to the place. The architecture is engulfed within the environment as it echoes the horizon line and leaves sweeping ocean panoramas the focal view. Water is the all-important element that surrounds the entire structure. A large reflecting pool is the hotel’s centerpiece. The water is crisscrossed by dark stone walkways surrounded on three sides by a powerful elevation of white volumes that appear to float on the water.
The white buildings are minimal in appearance, but powerfully innovative in their construct and an inspiring example of versatile, modular construction. Inspired by German and Italian manufacturers in line with the concept of the machine, the architect focused on simplifying the typical complexity of construction. A series of concrete walls form the shell of the buildings, which are fitted with factory-built rooms. In collaboration with Poliform Contract, the entire interior structure was shipped to the site, where it was then assembled by local artisans.
The resort is a sensory experience that allows the residents to intimately connect with the landscape as the horizon shines on the ocean and fades away into the desert air. To book a stay, visit Mar Adentro online.