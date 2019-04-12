A Family Retreat in the Hamptons Bridles Wind, Water, and Light
A Family Retreat in the Hamptons Bridles Wind, Water, and Light

By Laura Mauk / Photos by Christopher Sturman
An East Hampton residence by Bates Masi is situated to harness the elements.

Not everyone goes to the Hamptons for the social scene. Some people still head to the East End of Long Island to engage with the natural environment, a seascape where the Atlantic Ocean meets expanses of pristine beach studded with tall grasses, rustic picket fences, and shingle-clad homes. George and Catherine, Manhattanites with a family that loves water sports, are some of those people. So when they decided to build the escape they had always imagined near one of the best spots for wind sports in the area, they called Paul Masi, of East Hampton-based Bates Masi + Architects. 

