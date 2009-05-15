Inhabitat's BKLYN Best in Show

In the video, EcoSystems executive director Andrew Personette demonstrates how their reclaimed wood dining table turns into a loveseat-size bench. The secret is in a tongue-in-cheek design feature that requires you to dip a credit card into a slot on the side of the table in order to unlock the hinges and flip the table top.

On their site, EcoSystems lays out their 5-point plan for sustainable products, which includes the use of sustainable materials, computerized design and automated manufacturing that enables large items to be produced in close proximity to their destination, flat-pack transport, tool-free assembly, and a take-back program.

Check out the transformation of the dual-purpose furniture below and don't miss Inhabitat's video to see the many faces—familiar and new—of the NY sustainable design community.