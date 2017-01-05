Industrial Style Heaven in this Boston Loft

Industrial style and loft spaces go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is, therefore, no surprise that this design won the heart of our client, who came to Arcbazar to redesign the newly purchased Boston-based loft. Here is what his space looked like before.

Competition: Boston Loft Interior, Massachusetts

The client, a single guy who bought his first condo, was interested in a clean, clutter-free contemporary design. His approximate budget was $10,000-$20,000. Living Room This space needed to be multi-functional. In addition to serving such regular purposes as watching TV or entertaining guests, the client also needed it to accommodate guests, when they stay over on weekends. He also had a few specific requirements, including for this space to have an area rug and a chaise sofa or an ottoman.

Bedroom The client was looking for the bedroom space to be tranquil, with adjustable lighting options. Since he had guests staying over from time to time, he also wanted to make sure that the bedroom and the bathroom had separate entrances. While the client was fine with the walls remaining in the darker brown shades, the designer decided that a lighter touch was a better fit for the small space.

Dining Room/Kitchen The loft featured a tiki bar, which the client wanted to keep. The area required maximum functionality in a limited space. The final design seamlessly combined three areas: the bar, cooking and dining spaces. It features industrial style lighting, edgy art and exposed wooden panels. Muted and neutral colors ensure cohesiveness and balance of the design.

