10 Retreats in Mexico For the Modernists Who Love the Outdoors
By Dwell –
In Mexico's warm climate, the best homes create a strong relationship with the outdoors.
Get ready for summer by dreaming about these 10 homes in Mexico that offer the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that's so coveted during these seasons—offering long days and endless sunshine for the homeowners who don't even have to leave their properties.
An Affordable High-Design Vacation Home in Mexico City
