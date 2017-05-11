10 Retreats in Mexico For the Modernists Who Love the Outdoors
Garden & Landscapes

10 Retreats in Mexico For the Modernists Who Love the Outdoors

By Dwell
In Mexico's warm climate, the best homes create a strong relationship with the outdoors.

Get ready for summer by dreaming about these 10 homes in Mexico that offer the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that's so coveted during these seasons—offering long days and endless sunshine for the homeowners who don't even have to leave their properties.

An Affordable High-Design Vacation Home in Mexico City

On an idyllic afternoon, members of the Oropeza and Castillo clans splash in the backyard pool framed by Trex decking and outfitted with furniture by Móbica.

In the outdoor dining room, wire chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll surround a mango wood table made by a local carpenter, Diego Madrazo.

Group vacations are great for splitting travel costs, but not so good for getting restful alone time. That’s why architecture studio Método used vertical space to divvy up a shared vacation house outside Mexico City.&nbsp;

This retreat for two by Mexican architecture group EDAA flawlessly meshes with its surroundings in an elegant response to the landscape formed by native Tepoztecos over 500 years ago.&nbsp;

Solid European oak flooring by DuChateau runs throughout the home. The sculpture is by Jorge Yázpik.

The open and airy courtyard and dining area encourages outdoor living. A custom table made from Andiroba wood and Magis White Air armchairs complete the space.

Glass sliding doors allow the living and dining areas to open up to the garden, so that the family can easily entertain. "The living room and dinning room are lined in wood to give them a warm feeling in contrast to the concrete floor and ceiling," says Cesarman. The concrete wall features a chimney crafted of black granite for added visual interest.

The front door of this house in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Mexico City slides open to allow views all the way to the backyard.&nbsp;

Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.&nbsp;

"Every space of the house has a close relationship with the exterior, which creates the sensation of living outdoors with all the comfort and advantages of living indoors," says architect Atahualpa Hernandez Salazar.

