A Craftsman-Style Bungalow is Turned Inside Out

On paper, the overhaul of Steve and Colleen Nusinow’s 2,000-square-foot Craftsman-style bungalow in Redondo Beach, California, is a classic empty-nest story: The kids move out, the parents treat themselves to a master suite. But their tale isn’t typical. Like many remodelers, the couple wanted to ditch their cramped bedroom, which faced the street and lacked adequate closet space. In their quest for more room and privacy, the Nusinows turned the house inside out, opening it to the outdoors for entertaining and everyday living.

Seeking more space and a seamless transition to the outdoors, Steve and Colleen Nusinow of Redondo Beach, California, turned to Robert Sweet.

Robert Sweet of the local design-build studio Ras-a Inc. created a modern and spacious design and landscape that reorients daily life toward the backyard. One goal was to update a renovation that the couple undertook more than a decade ago to accommodate the needs of the family and their then-young boys. Today, however, one adult son lives in Los Angeles, and the other will soon leave home. Preserving the footprint of the existing house, Sweet stripped the walls to their studs, keeping the garage and the foundations in place, then added a 1,000-square-foot second story for the expanded master suite and guest bedroom.

Sweet’s renovation scheme included recreating the couple’s backyard as a natural extension of their living room.

"More space was the main motivation to tear down late in life and go through a dramatic remodel," Steve explains as he casts an eye over his airy residence. A 22-foot-wide sliding glass door manufactured by Fleetwood is pushed open, and ocean breezes drift in from the beach a few blocks away, while late-afternoon sunshine warms the white walls. His job in the apparel business gave him a taste for contemporary design that he says his wife doesn’t always share. He pauses for a moment before adding sheepishly, "A modern home was a bit of a negotiation."

A cantilevered ipe bench hugs a custom board-formed concrete fire pit.

Colleen says her perception was that a modern house "would be very cold: stark with straight edges. I wanted something that was inviting, comfortable, and friendly." Although she needed some coaxing at first, the couple collaborated on the interior furnishings; working with Room & Board, they made decisions about fabrics and colors together.

Sweet carved out a patio over the garage, which the Nusinows have furnished with a cocktail table, a love seat, and a sofa from Room & Board’s Montego line.

The Nusinows’ home is one of the few modern facades on a quiet, tree-lined street, but Sweet ensured a welcoming feel—he calls it "warm-and-fuzzy modern"—by keeping the proportions modest and using a mix of materials. There’s nothing severe about the composition of stucco, blue-gray James Hardie lap siding, and ipe hardwood. He rethought the standard-issue concrete driveway and softened up the approach with Turf Block permeable pavers planted with grass. A small, porch-like seating area outside the front door is outfitted with a simple bench and loads of succulents. Capitalizing on an opportunity for outdoor lounging, Sweet transformed the garage roof into a patio by laying down an inexpensive layer of pebble resin—generally used on pool decks—over the rooftop waterproofing and adding an access door from the stair landing. He made sure to include an electrical outlet so the Nusinows could set up a television for their legendary Super Bowl parties.

A 22-foot sliding-glass door by Fleetwood opens onto an ipe deck furnished with lounge chairs, a cocktail table, and stools from Room & Board’s Penelope line. The bar is made of concrete and Richlite, a wood-fiber composite used in skateboard ramps.

At roughly 1,800 square feet, the backyard is nearly as large as the first floor and perfectly illustrates the ideal of indoor-outdoor living made famous by Southern California’s modernist movement. The Nusinows, however, didn’t initially see the potential of their old backyard, which featured a shallow, uninviting concrete patio and a sloped lawn. That changed when the couple visited Sweet’s home and office in a renovated house with a generous deck and pool area. "We could really see how integrated it was into his way of living," Steve recalls. "It was really an extension of the house. We loved the transition from living room to deck and patio." An ipe deck extends into the yard from the family room—a thoughtful design gesture that makes the threshold between inside and outside virtually disappear, especially when the glass doors are open. Beyond this, Sweet leveled the yard and used different materials and plantings to define distinct spaces. A poured-concrete slab is the surface for an outdoor dining area, for instance, while a short plastered-concrete wall, set a couple of feet in from an existing property wall, creates a raised planting area. At night, carefully placed lights transform this into a striking backdrop.

"When I come home, this is like a sanctuary. I open up the doors and sit outside and read, or work around the house," says resident Colleen Nusinow.