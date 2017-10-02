Indoek’s New Book Shares a Glimpse Into the Homes of Creative Surfers

After visiting the dwellings of countless surfers from all over the world for four years, Indoek is getting ready to launch its first book that celebrates the surfing world’s creative individuals, their beloved homes, and how they live their lives outside of the swell.
When Matt Titone and Drew Innis first dreamed up Indoek around 2008, they thought it was going to be a production company for a surf film they were working on—and planned to create a blog where they could post content related to the film. Fast-forward almost 10 years later and it’s now a thriving site that’s become a visual paradise for anyone who is an admirer of the creative surf lifestyle. Today, it’s run by Titone and Ron Thompson, both graphic designers who also happen to run their own Los Angeles-based creative studio, ITAL/C.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
One of the blog’s shining stars is its Surf Shack series, which has taken Titone and Thompson into countless homes of surfers who have welcomed them into their eclectic private domains, shown them their quirky treasures from their travels, and given them a peek into their lives. Titone explains, "We wanted to celebrate surfers who are in the creative industry—designers, architects, photographers, artists—the folks who may or may not be professional surfers, but who have creative professions and live their lives through that spirit. That’s us. We find that interesting."
Officially launching on March 7 and published by Gestalten, Surf Shacks is a compilation of these welcoming encounters and proves that a home can mean so many different things—from midcentury abodes to sprinter vans and shacks—but they all embody a common love for surfing. Designed by ITAL/C and written and illustrated by Titone—who also took many of the photos—the book begins by saying, "Surfers are not defined by their homes, but rather by the experiences they gather in the water and around the world." Make sure to reserve your copy here and follow Indoek’s Dwell profile for the series' latest installments.