A Steel Staircase Merges Two Units Into One in Tribeca

New York–based studio Dash Marshall has recently unveiled the total transformation of what is now known as Raft Loft. By creating a sculptural staircase and largely modifying the first floor, the team has successfully connected two units and transformed the dwelling into one refined abode.

Located in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca, The Raft Loft is a modern intervention in a traditional New York City residential building.

The firm designed the chic home to have an open configuration of discretely separate spaces. At the center of the plan is the "raft," which is an elevated platform that separates the floor into three unique areas.

The steel stairs delicately land atop a white brick base. A brass handrail completes the circulation.

Open living spaces anchor the raft area. One of the living rooms is positioned toward the front of the building and thanks to the large windows, this space features an abundance of natural light, as well as striking street views. At the back of the home is an office that overlooks a piano room, which also doubles as a guest room.

A volumetric mass within the raft area conceals a powder room and guest bath, while displaying the wet bar, complete with a wine rack.

The staircase delicately descends without impeding into the living space. Composed of blackened and stainless steel, as well as brass and brick, the staircase is a play of materials and form. A brick wall supports the bottom tread, while the upper half hangs from the ceiling above.

The powder room ceilings are designed to resemble abstract cloud formations. Beautiful wood joinery provides ample storage.

On the upper floor, the master bedroom and kitchen are arranged in a simple configuration to support the owners' daily routine. The open kitchen sits central, adjacent to the stairs. Bedrooms are located in the back of the floor plan, allowing daylight from the front windows to fill the living spaces.



Integrated door pulls omit the need for additional hardware. The wood pocket door is a geometric pattern of linear wood details. The home's finishes are industrial and minimal, balancing with the exposed wood structure throughout the unit.

A light well draws daylight into the piano room, filling the back of the floor plan with diffused natural light.

A large, beautifully detailed wood pocket door allows the back of the first floor to be closed off from the rest of the home, creating a private suite.

Large windows at the front of the house draw in an abundance of warm light. Custom millwork frames the windows while also providing storage in the living room. Hues of pink and green splash between furnishings, textiles, and plantings.

The stairs partially suspend from the ceiling above, allowing the living space to maintain its usable space and height.

The large opening between floor plates visually and physically connections the spaces below to the living areas above.

White cabinetry flanks the far wall of the kitchen. Industrial pendants hang atop the concrete topped island. Metal rods extend to the exposed wood decking above.

Adjacent to the elevator, the main entry houses a custom millwork piece for gathering everyday essentials.