A Steel Staircase Merges Two Units Into One in Tribeca
New York–based studio Dash Marshall has recently unveiled the total transformation of what is now known as Raft Loft. By creating a sculptural staircase and largely modifying the first floor, the team has successfully connected two units and transformed the dwelling into one refined abode.
The firm designed the chic home to have an open configuration of discretely separate spaces. At the center of the plan is the "raft," which is an elevated platform that separates the floor into three unique areas.
Open living spaces anchor the raft area. One of the living rooms is positioned toward the front of the building and thanks to the large windows, this space features an abundance of natural light, as well as striking street views. At the back of the home is an office that overlooks a piano room, which also doubles as a guest room.
The staircase delicately descends without impeding into the living space. Composed of blackened and stainless steel, as well as brass and brick, the staircase is a play of materials and form. A brick wall supports the bottom tread, while the upper half hangs from the ceiling above.
On the upper floor, the master bedroom and kitchen are arranged in a simple configuration to support the owners' daily routine. The open kitchen sits central, adjacent to the stairs. Bedrooms are located in the back of the floor plan, allowing daylight from the front windows to fill the living spaces.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Brian Gillen, CODE LLC
Builder / General Contractor: Structure
Structural Engineer: Laufs Engineering Design
Cabinetry: Design by Dash
Consulting Engineer: RSE Associates
MEP: Engineering Solutions PLLC