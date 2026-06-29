In the Kitchen With Golde Cofounder Trinity Mouzon Wofford

Welcome to In The Kitchen With, a visit to the home offices of the chefs you know and love. Trinity Mouzon Wofford thinks about the intersection of food, home, and well-being a lot. She founded the superfood brand Golde with her husband Issey Kobori in 2017, and is the author of the recently published cookbook Eating at Home: The Nourishing Practice of Everyday Cooking, an ode to unhurried and intentionally prepared meals. Mouzon Wofford also writes the newsletter "From Home", where she muses on Upstate New York life as an entrepreneur and mom to two young daughters. To her, home—and the kitchen specifically—is where her heart is. Mouzon Wofford and Kobori landed in the Hudson Valley in 2021. The move happened to coincide with the pandemic, but the couple, former high school sweethearts, grew up an hour north in Saratoga Springs. Mouzon Wofford herself comes from a fourth-generation Upstate family, so returning to rural roots felt natural after the couple wrapped up their time in Brooklyn. They found a "real proper Victorian style home" built in 1865, says Mouzon Wofford, "which makes it the oldest house on our street."

Trinity Mouzon Wofford’s Hudson Valley house is reminiscent of the Victorian houses in her hometown of Saratoga Springs, New York.

The facade of the house was enchanting, and it reminded the couple of the homes they were raised in. Mouzon Wofford describes Saratoga as "basically a Victorian city, where all the houses are meticulously preserved." Once these kinds of homes are registered historical, homeowners aren’t even allowed to choose their own paint colors; that’s how strict the rules are. But their Hudson Victorian had not been historically preserved. While there are reminders of 18th-century charms, the interior had already been gutted and flipped two owners prior. "I was heartbroken by how much of the house was sterile-white and didn’t have the character our neighbors had told us [about] later on," says Mouzon Wofford. The kitchen had bare walls, dreaded boob lights installed above, and standard cabinets and storage. "There was a lot of grief on my end of these decisions that were made," she continues. The silver lining Mouzon Wofford came around to embracing, however, was that since everything had been altered before her and Kobori’s time, they were unburdened by any desire or need to further renovate; it’s as if they stepped into a clean slate. The couple decided to keep everything as is and make DIY changes that purposefully made their kitchen feel more lived-in and vintage—bringing in richer tones, adding antique pieces, and filling in the nooks and crannies with personal knickknacks—to remove that feeling of "walking through a condo."

The secondhand antique cabinet is filled with food preservation projects, as well as her most prized cookbooks.

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Mouzon Wofford also found ways to make the kitchen more functional for her slower-paced cooking practice, such as dedicating a space for an indoor herb garden (ideal during the winter months) and a fermentation station (to relish the process of creating ingredients deliberately), and finding ways to display and have commonly used items within reach (rather than store them away every time). Since "cooking and making space for mealtime gives me a sense of spaciousness," Mouzon Wofford says, it was important for her to inject as much of herself into the kitchen. Opting out of fancy or modern upgrades, and bringing in almost exclusively secondhand or storied pieces, has been "a nice reminder that you can make a space very much your own without tearing everything out," she says. Ahead, Mouzon Wofford walks us through how she and Kobori aged up their renovated kitchen to better suit its Victorian lore.

She is unafraid of countertop clutter, and keeps her most used utensils and serveware out in the open, making the cooking process more intuitive.

Add warmth with paint "I really wanted that feeling of a sun-drenched room," says Mouzon Wofford, of the walls painted with Benjamin Moore’s Hawthorne Yellow (a custardy yellow) and Spring in Aspen (a cooler beige). To subtly contrast the walls, the couple went with Vellum (a mellow yellow) for the upper cabinets. The windows are north-facing and the kitchen doesn’t get a lot of natural light, so the golden hues help mimic the feeling of the sunrays flooding in. For the lower cabinets, Mouzon Wofford went with Cottage Red, also from Benjamin Moore, because she was "craving a richness, but if we did that on both the top and bottom, the place could get a bit dark."

The couple has a dedicated space for an indoor herb garden, helpful for keeping delicate plants alive during the winter months.

Match the decor to the palette Mouzon Wofford’s affinity for yellow and brown also extends to the kitchen decor. Brown naturally appears in many of the wooden furniture, and the yellow accents can be found peppered throughout. For the tabletop, Mouzon Wofford has a set of yellow placemats from the artisanal homeware brand Jipi and beeswax taper candles. "I used to turn my nose up at these candles because they’re pricey, but they’ve become a comfort expense in my life," she admits. Kobori has also sewn yellow-ish curtains for the windows and a partition for the indoor herb garden from secondhand and extra fabric pieces.

The kitchen is saturated in various shades of yellow and buttercream, to mimic the feeling of being in a sun-drenched room.

Bring in the old One of the great advantages of living in the area is the wealth of beautifully aged pieces found at used furniture shops. Mouzon Wofford and Kobori have leaned into sourcing unique finds over buying new. The dining table is from The Antique Warehouse in Hudson and the chairs were original to Hudson Valley Community College (as stamped on the underside). The light pendant that hangs above the table belonged to Kobori’s great grandmother, and the light over the island is also from The Antique Warehouse. The tea cabinet is from an antique shop in the Berkshires and the large pantry cabinet is from a local shop called Battle Brown—"It’s my favorite furnishing piece in the kitchen, and original to the time period of the home," says Mouzon Wofford. The large cabinet is stocked with her most frequently used ingredients, as well as the loveliest-looking items that "we want to see often on display," she says, of why the cabinet doors are always open. It’s where spices, canned goods, honeys, a suribachi (Japanese mortar and pestle), and Mouzon Wofford’s treasured cookbooks are kept, as well as food preservation projects like candied chestnuts, spruce tips in sugar syrup, Umeshu plum liqueur, and pears in vodka. "The whole place had blank white walls when we came in so we’ve tapped into the history of the home by bringing in pieces that feel relevant to the period that it was built in," Mouzon Wofford says.

The reddish mahogany of the kitchen island and lower cabinets add warmth to what was previously a stark-white room. A vintage pendant light hangs above.

Lay down kitchen rugs You don’t always see rugs in most kitchens but Mouzon Wofford’s got a handful scattered about, all with interesting family backstories—for example, Kobori’s parents had found one of the rugs in Pakistan and had backpacked with it throughout parts of Asia in the early ’90s. The rugs also help with toddler clean-up. "Crumbs abound with three square meals, so I find having rugs on the floor captures them. At the end of every night, we vacuum and it keeps the kitchen cleaner," Mouzon Wofford says.

Select stainless steel pieces add more utility where vintage or secondhand pieces may not.

Mix it up with stainless steel If a furnishing isn’t vintage or antique, it’s from Webstaurant, a bulk restaurant supply store that sells functional, nondescript pieces like wire racks and shelves. "I like a certain degree of utilitarian things that I can stack and fit a lot on," says Mouzon Wofford. "I like to mix that in with the more heritage pieces."

DIY projects are peppered throughout the kitchen. Here, a handcrafted clothesline keeps cooking utensils handy.

Fill open spaces "We live pretty hard in the kitchen, so over the years, pretty much every inch of it has been occupied by our touch," Mouzon Wofford says, of the various useful kitchen gizmos that take up space on the counter or are hung from the cabinets. "We have two beautiful countertop brushes—one we bought, one we got as a gift. These are some of the loveliest little upgrades to everyday life, and a very beautiful thing to brush crumbs off with," says Mouzon Wofford. "I didn’t want to have open shelves because I had heard that that can be a real pain as far as dust and grease accumulating over time, but I like having things out to some extent if they are used often because it makes the process of cooking a little bit more intuitive." The countertop is where many of her favorite pieces of serveware also live, such as a stack of beloved cups and teapots, "an expanding collection."

Dried herbs, frequently used in Mouzon Wofford’s cooking, are hung and available for picking, right inside the kitchen.

Dedicate space to cooking projects In the wintertime, Mouzon Wofford maintains an indoor culinary herb garden until the last frost date passes, which is the point at which the herbs will move outside. Dried herbs also hang from string, like a clothesline, which Mouzon Wofford describes as "little witchy packets of things that we’ve pulled in from the garden. I like to peel off an orange and dry the skins and then you can always put that in whatever you’re cooking." Opposite from the herb garden is a fermentation station. Currently, the couple is working on a vat of apple cider vinegar made from apple juice, sourced and pressed from the apples from Mouzon Wofford’s mother’s trees in Saratoga.

Mouzon Wofford and her husband Issey Kobori, founders of Golde, with their two daughters.