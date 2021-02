Dutch architects MVRDV were assigned the beagle, a “curious and playful” breed the firm thought should have some power of its own. An optional cord attached to the portable birch plywood structure means Fido can use the entire thing as a pull toy. At rest, the pooch palace riffs on the traditional Snoopy-esque doghouse silhouette with its simple interior and gabled roof; at play, it becomes a see-saw reminiscent of MVRDV’s own Balancing Barn.