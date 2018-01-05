Visit This Enchanting Hotel and Restaurant on a Medieval Swedish Estate

The newly opened Wanås Restaurant Hotel resides on a family estate in Skåne, the southernmost county in Sweden, that dates back to 1440—and includes a castle built in the 1560s and a sculpture park. For the hotel, architect Kristina Wachtmeister outfitted two 18th-century buildings with Nordic design classics, vintage finds, bespoke pieces, and an array of art.

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

In the hotel lounge, large windows overlook the estate. A terrazzo floor cedes to an oak staircase built with local wood. Vintage furniture found in the attic mix with Fogia sofas and several contemporary art pieces.

In one of the eleven guest rooms, the salvaged oak floor continues, alongside lighting from RUBN and art by Niko Luoma.

In the bathrooms, fixtures from Ifö were blended with retro pink tile and custom furniture from Christian Halleröd Design. The firm also designed pieces for the bedrooms, using wood and leather from the estate.

A mudroom equipped with Hunter rubber boots and Stutterheim rain jackets encourages guests to explore the on-site sculpture park.

The permanent collection in the sculpture park contains over 70 pieces produced specifically for the estate, from artists such as Ann Hamilton, Jenny Holzer, Yoko Ono, Ann-Sofi Sidén, and Robert Wilson. After a tour, sit down for a meal in the farm-to-table restaurant, where tables from Blå Station mingle with a Hans Wegner sofa and chairs from Gärsnäs. (The leather is also from the Wanås Estate.)