In Just 450 Square Feet, A New York Architect Crafts a Multifunctional Apartment of His Own

With a Murphy bed and a revised layout, a studio apartment becomes a transformable one-bedroom.
New York architect Christopher Kitterman is no stranger to small spaces. As the principal of STADT Architecture, he recently reworked a narrow triplex that was featured in our November 2016 issue. But a recent project proved more personal: the renovation of his 450-square-foot apartment in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood.
The tight quarters proved challenging when trying to create a logical layout. A bathroom at the center of the space cut off the living area, which had previously been dominated by a bed.
To make sense of the space, Kitterman used the existing architecture as a guide. The back of the apartment, where a 12-foot-high ceiling leads to a small terrace, would become the main living room, while shorter 8.5-feet-tall ceilings would cover the kitchen and dining area and convertible bedroom. To pull it all together, Kitterman opted for a bright neutral color palette and walnut herringbone floors from LV Wood.
Creating a new space for sleeping was equally important. Rather than giving over valuable square footage to a bed, Kitterman chose a queen-size Murphy bed system from Häfele that can be hidden behind a curtain during the day. When it's time to drop the bed at night, the curtain slides aside to cover the home's entrance, creating a cozy sense of privacy.
By placing the bed near the entrance of the apartment, Kitterman was able to leave an open space for a dining table—with room for eight—off of the new galley kitchen, which now gets plenty of natural light thanks to the reconfigured layout.