In Just 450 Square Feet, A New York Architect Crafts a Multifunctional Apartment of His Own

New York architect Christopher Kitterman is no stranger to small spaces. As the principal of STADT Architecture, he recently reworked a narrow triplex that was featured in our November 2016 issue. But a recent project proved more personal: the renovation of his 450-square-foot apartment in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood.

The living room features a 12-foot-high ceiling, which drops to 8.5 feet in other areas of the apartment—an design feature architect and resident Christopher Kitterman used to organize the space. Behind the curtain, sliding glass doors open to a small terrace. The artwork includes a pair of Cindy Sherman prints, a framed Hermès scarf, and two of Kitterman's own photographs.

Before the renovation, the living room was dominated by the bed, limiting the functionality of the space.

The tight quarters proved challenging when trying to create a logical layout. A bathroom at the center of the space cut off the living area, which had previously been dominated by a bed.

To make sense of the space, Kitterman used the existing architecture as a guide. The back of the apartment, where a 12-foot-high ceiling leads to a small terrace, would become the main living room, while shorter 8.5-feet-tall ceilings would cover the kitchen and dining area and convertible bedroom. To pull it all together, Kitterman opted for a bright neutral color palette and walnut herringbone floors from LV Wood.