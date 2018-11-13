A Unique Airstream Hotel Offers an Exciting Escape From the Everyday

Blessed with cinematic pink sunsets and a reputation for spiritual healing, the idyllic area of Ojai, California, has gained yet another reason for its appeal to city dwellers—Caravan Outpost. This unique hotel features a fleet of 11 refurbished Airstreams individually decked out with unique decor and amenities to make each camper different from the next.

Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away. The outdoor atmosphere is enhanced by the large fire pit where guests can gather around morning and night. The hotel even offers packaged deals and day excursions, including surfing and rock climbing, as well as wine tastings.

As with all great glamping destinations, the Outpost prioritizes comfort, offering plush beds with colorful quilts and all the modern tech hookups needed. In addition to the kitchenette, booth area, and wardrobe, every Airstream has a compact bathroom. Full-size showers and bathrooms are also available in a separate building.



The Airstreams are spaced far enough apart for privacy, and each one comes with its own private patio and hammock.

With its peaceful environment and abundance of amenities, Caravan Outpost can comfortably accommodate the needs of guests for their entire stay. Restaurants also cater directly to the trailers. But for the travelers wanting to explore on their own, the hotel offers complimentary teal cruisers.

With prices that start at $179 per night, the Airstreams include a mix of vintage and new trailers, all of which are 28 feet long. Caravan Outpost can also be rented out for celebrations or retreats.

