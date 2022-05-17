The ski resort of Thredbo came of age during the late '50s and '60s. Situated in New South Wales’ Snowy Mountains, it was developed by the Lend Lease Corporation from 1957 onwards and is now one of the region’s most popular alpine resorts, with over a dozen lifts and more than fifty runs. Harry Seidler—a keen skier himself—was asked to design a ski lodge by Dick Dusseldorp, the head of Lend Lease at the time. Sitting on a stone-walled base, the rest of the timber-framed house cantilevers outwards by degrees as the house reaches upwards. The ground floor is devoted to an entrance, stairwell, and utility spaces, while the upper levels hold the bedrooms and living spaces. Seidler’s ski lodge references many ideas commonly seen in traditional mountain chalets but gives them a distinctly modern twist.