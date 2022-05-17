The modernist architect André Wogenscky worked with Le Corbusier for many years before launching his own architectural studio in 1956. The Villa Chupin represents one of his most rounded residential projects, lifted by the fluid, open, and playful nature of its main living space. The house sits within a garden of tall pine trees that tower over the two-level building. Five bedrooms are locate at the upper level, but the linear plan is eroded at the ground level, where the space becomes dynamic. Here, an open-plan living room is protected by an angled wall of glass to the front and curving walls that encircle the rest of the space.