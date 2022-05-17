One of Mies van der Rohe’s foremost American patrons was Herbert Greenwald. The Chicago-based developer awarded a number of key commissions to the émigré architect, who settled in the United States in 1938. The single-level, flat-roofed Morris Greenwald House, with its curtain walls and banks of glass, has been compared to a floor of the Lake Shore Drive Apartments taken out and slotted into a New England garden. Typically for Mies, the design was uncompromising with a fluid, open floor plan in which the master bedroom was an alcove within the main space. The house was restored and updated in 2003 by architect Peter Gluck.