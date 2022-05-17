The '50s and early '60s formed a period of great creativity and productivity for Richard Neutra. The majority of his residential commissions of this time were in California, whose temperate climate allowed him to perfect building that were closely connected to the landscape. Neutra also tailored each house to his clients’ needs, aiming to create homes that were not only ergonomic, practical, and engaging, but could also improve well-being and make for a better way of living. The Singleton House in Bel-Air sits on an enticing site by Mulholland Drive. From this elevated position, the views are extraordinary—taking in the city in one direction but also offering an open vista towards the San Gabriel Mountains. The home was commissioned by engineer-turned-industrialist and rancher Henry Singleton and his family.