A 1955 aerial photo of Arapahoe Acres in Englewood, Colorado, nearing completion (left). The vision for the postwar residential subdivision came from Denver developer Edward B. Hawkins, whose early career in Chicago led him to study Frank Lloyd Wright’s work and develop a passion for Usonian architecture. European emigré architect Eugene Sternberg, who was influenced by the International Style, designed the first homes for the neighborhood, including the 1950 Wood House, now owned by architect Jennifer Jaffke (right).