The 1956 Richard D. and Alma Brothers House was an early commission for Arkansas architect Fay Jones (pictured right in the 1988 Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel he designed with Maurice Jennings). Jones is the only one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentices to receive the AIA Gold Medal. His 1980 Thorncrown Chapel (not pictured) was recognized by the AIA as the fourth most significant structure of the 20th century.