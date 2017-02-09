Neutra incorporated water on all levels of the small property including on the roof. Though Lorenzen doesn’t allow these pools to fill up these days in order to avoid flooding, anywhere with gravel is a place where water could have been found up to two inches after a rainstorm. This would then cool down the property during the warmest of days and add even more reflective surfaces to the composition of the house. Additionally, the deep overhangs that can be seen from the front increased air flow throughout the property.