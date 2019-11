When Neutra and Dion were building VDL II, they developed a handful of forward-thinking technologies that considered how to work with the Southern California climate with a mind for sustainability. Pioneered by Neutra in 1944 and implemented into the 1960s renovation, automated vertical louvers facing west are controlled by a sensor on the roof that opens and closes them based on how sunny it is. Seen at the far right side of this photo, they also add a sculptural element to the facade.