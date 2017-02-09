The collections of books in the upstairs living/dining room (shown here) have remained over the years and visitors are welcome to peruse them with care. Some of the furniture that lives in the residence today was built for the Lovell Health house that Neutra designed in 1929. The pair of Boomerang chairs came from a design Neutra created in the 1940s for Channel Heights, a residential development for shipyard workers in San Pedro, California. Today, the chairs—along with the Low Organic table—are being authentically reproduced by German manufacturer VS. Today’s design has been refined by his son Dion.