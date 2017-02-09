The Wave House sits directly next to the Sandcastle on the sands of Malibu. When Gesner created it in 1957, the design had originally been born when he was surfing and drew the shape of the house on his surfboard with a piece of grease pencil, and would transfer it to a drawing pad and vellum when he returned to the sand. He found inspiration in the way a giant wave embraces you—and how you become a part of it. The roof is lined with copper shingles layered in a way that gives the impression of fish scales.