A Bay Area Jewel With Golden Gate Views Wants $1.55M
Real Estate + Californian Homes

A Bay Area Jewel With Golden Gate Views Wants $1.55M

By Anna Squier
A light-filled home by pioneering modernist William Wurster is up for grabs in Point Richmond, California.

Built in 1938, the incredible home was thoughtfully renovated in the 1960s by architect El Emotta, and again in the late 1970s by Walter Thomas Brooks. The extensions and renovations remained respectful to the original concept, continuing Wurster's tradition of expansive spaces, flexible floor plans, and indoor-outdoor living. 

A midcentury modern color palette decorates the exterior. Brightly colored doors highlight the home's entry.&nbsp;

Designed around honest materials, proportion, and scale, the constructed home is beautiful in its simplicity and purposeful detailing.  Light-filled living spaces and ingenious planning allow outdoor spaces to blend seamlessly with the indoors. Architectural gestures, such as the butterfly roof, create tall volumes which draw in natural light as the sun passes overhead. Visual connections and dramatic views prevail in all directions as the home becomes a frame for living within the surroundings. 

A brick fireplace connects the living space to a formal dining room. The '70s kitchen sits beyond, with direct access to a viewing terrace. Two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths fill the remaining floor plate. 

Built-in wood shelving sits below clerestory windows opposite a large brick fireplace with a sculptural chute. Expansive windows provide views of the bay beyond.&nbsp;

Continuous clerestory windows provide views out into the surroundings from all edges. The butterfly roof appears to hover atop the structure.&nbsp;

The formal dining room is framed by a wood screen wall which allows light to continually pass inward.&nbsp;

The central gallery, framed by wood screen walls on both sides, links the main living spaces.&nbsp; The partitions create a more open, expansive volume.&nbsp;

The kitchen was renovated in the late 1970s and has been beautifully maintained since.&nbsp;

Full-height glass doors allow the viewing terrace to blend seamlessly into the interior breakfast nook.

Flexible spaces fill the lower level and can be arranged as needed. If desired, the whole lower level could become a luxurious master retreat.  Currently, a master bedroom, full bath, nursery, and laundry infill the space. From here, one may access the lower lawn and wine cellar to take in the sweeping views while enjoying California's best wines. 

Built-in bookshelves frame the master bedroom.&nbsp;

A full bath with a double vanity and walk-in shower is accessible from both bedrooms on the lower level.

The home's wine cellar is a unique feature which exposes some of the home's interesting infrastructure.&nbsp;

The home is fully connected to its surroundings. Multiple levels of terraces and gardens interweave to create spectacular grounds which hold the main home, a detached garage and guesthouse, a solar heated swimming pool, sauna, and green lawn. Mature redwoods and pines provide bits of privacy to the wood-and-glass home. 

Sweeping views from the many terraces look onto the bay.&nbsp;

Exterior terraces wrap public living spaces.&nbsp; A wooden pergola shades the exterior sitting space.&nbsp;

Outdoor entertainment spaces are aplenty on the homes extensive grounds.&nbsp;

A solar heated pool is one of the many modern amenities that add to the iconic estate.

This unique modernist home located at 229 Bishop Avenue is currently listed by Shenna Moe Real Estate for $1,550,000.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.