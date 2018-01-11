A Bay Area Jewel With Golden Gate Views Wants $1.55M

Built in 1938, the incredible home was thoughtfully renovated in the 1960s by architect El Emotta, and again in the late 1970s by Walter Thomas Brooks. The extensions and renovations remained respectful to the original concept, continuing Wurster's tradition of expansive spaces, flexible floor plans, and indoor-outdoor living.

Designed around honest materials, proportion, and scale, the constructed home is beautiful in its simplicity and purposeful detailing. Light-filled living spaces and ingenious planning allow outdoor spaces to blend seamlessly with the indoors. Architectural gestures, such as the butterfly roof, create tall volumes which draw in natural light as the sun passes overhead. Visual connections and dramatic views prevail in all directions as the home becomes a frame for living within the surroundings.

A brick fireplace connects the living space to a formal dining room. The '70s kitchen sits beyond, with direct access to a viewing terrace. Two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths fill the remaining floor plate.