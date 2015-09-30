Iconic Artist Wendell Castle Talks Contemporary Furniture Design at Dwell on Design NY

On Friday, October 2, at Dwell on Design New York, Dennis Miller will moderate a discussion with three industry leaders—designers Wendell Castle, Donna Feldman of Dmitriy & Co., and Jiun Ho. Titled "Contemporary Furniture Design: A Dynamic New Era," the session will be held at 2:45 p.m at Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

"Above Within Beyond" is a bronze outdoor sculpture that was displayed at Friedman Benda's show "Gathering Momentum" in the spring of 2015.

Wendell Castle has been a sculptor and designer for more than four decades. An influential artist, his work has led to the development of handcrafted, modern designer furniture as a major art form. His bold pieces are crafted from rare and beautiful hardwoods, plastics, veneers, and metals. Click through the slideshow to glimpse some of his whimsical creations.

The Cloud Lounge chair features sweeping mahogany arms.

For a full list of panelists, see this page of Dwell on Design New York's website.

Castle's "Like a Dream" sculpture doubles as a seat.

A steam-bent, solid wood frame seems to defy gravity in the Wendell Lounge chair.