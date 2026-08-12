How They Pulled It Off: Updating—and Fireproofing—an ’80s Home in a “Very High-Risk” Zone

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. When Zoltan Pali saw his house for the first time, he had two words: no way. In 2016, Pali and his wife, Judit Fekete-Pali—cofounders of L.A.-based architecture firm SPF:architects— were looking to relocate from their convenient live/work space in Culver City to a house in the Santa Monica Mountains. They had spent around a decade looking for the perfect property, when Fekete-Pali stumbled upon a 17-acre plot on the ridgeline, with views of the ocean on one side and the mountains on the other. The scenery was beautiful, but the house itself was an eyesore, and it was in a "very high" fire-risk zone, surrounded by dry, flammable brush. Tearing the house down wouldn’t be possible, because it was in a protected area. They would have to work with what was there. "It was so ugly," says Pali. "It looked like the house from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, with fake Corinthian columns." Built in the 1980s by its former owners, the white stucco house was shaped like an elongated octagon which was, says Pali, "their interpretation of the Parthenon."

Before: The house had an awkward octagonal footprint, outdated fixtures, and wall-to-wall carpeting in the living room.

"The building was atrocious," Fekete-Pali agrees, conscious that walkers and horseback riders could see it from the trails. More than just looks, safety was a concern too. "The neighbors are pretty far away, so it’s a goner if a fire starts," she continues. "Those were our main concerns: How do we make the house kind of disappear? And at the same time, how can we make the building fire-resistant?" The couple were better equipped to deal with the challenge than most. Resilient, fireproof design, says Pali, has always been "part and parcel" of SPF:a’s practice, before the 2017 wildfires, or the Palisades and Eaton fires last year. "Whether you’re by the beach, in Malibu, or in the Bird Streets up in Los Angeles, it’s always a concern." So how, then, do you create a home which is both tough against fire and beautiful?

"It’s minimalist in nature," says Pali. "To us, there’s beauty in the rational."

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How they pulled it off: Turning a 1980s "eyesore" in a fire-risk zone into a serene, fireproof home Get rid of those eaves: Not long after moving in, L.A.’s 2017 wildfires had come within half a mile of the property. The priority, says Pali, was to stop fire getting into the house: "We figured if it’s in, it’s over." The fire department had advised that fires usually start under a building’s dry eaves so the eaves were dutifully removed, and the roof was covered with a naturally fire-resistant asphalt shingle.

Not long after moving in, L.A.’s 2017 wildfires had come within half a mile of the property. The priority, says Pali, was to stop fire getting into the house: "We figured if it’s in, it’s over." The fire department had advised that fires usually start under a building’s dry eaves so the eaves were dutifully removed, and the roof was covered with a naturally fire-resistant asphalt shingle. Add asphalt cladding: The plan had just been to apply that charcoal-colored shingle—"ubiquitous" in tract homes across the country—to the roof. But, says Fekete-Pali, "we started the roof, and we just didn’t stop." They opted for a thicker, more robust hexagonal shape, giving the house a distinctive, streamlined look and ensuring that it will not catch fire. "Among the trees, it’s like a shadow. The people walking in the mountains and on the horse trails don’t see the building anymore," she says. "No more eyesore, just the beautiful nature."

Pali and Fekete-Pali chose to clad the whole building in fire-resistant asphalt shingle, cut into robust hexagons.

Fireproof the walls: Underneath the asphalt, the architects added layers of insulation to help combat the mountain heat. They retained the original stucco, furred it out, added rigid insulation, plywood, and DensDeck—rigid, fireproof boards—with the shingle on top. "With the whole wall system, we worked to create at least a minimum of one hour fire rating, but I know we exceeded it," Pali says. Be thoughtful about plants: Pali and Fekete-Pali kept the original concrete paving which surrounds the house as an extra layer of fire protection. To offset the flammable brush, they planted hardy, fire-resistant ice plants and silver-green Greek mountain tea plants, which spread quickly and can be brewed as tea. They clear out the brush across their acreage once a year. "As soon as there’s a little bit of rain, that stuff grows like crazy and dries out," Pali explains. "It becomes like kindling."

The couple opted for warm Douglas fir on the walls, casework, and ceilings.

Make it self-sufficient: Not only do the couple have their own well, but if the power is cut off—which would also stop the well working—they have installed their own "very large" generator, which can power the whole property. "As soon as the power goes out, that kicks in," says Pali. "And we have photovoltaic panels with big batteries, so we’re pretty independent." Reconfigure the layout: Then there was the challenge of the octagonal footprint, with all its awkward corners. At the house’s center, they created two large, open-plan rectangular spaces for the entrance, kitchen, and main living spaces. The corners of the octagon, meanwhile, were turned into guest bedrooms. Upstairs, they retained the octagonal layout with its wooden trusses, creating a work studio and a primary suite. From there, they can see Long Beach Harbor, the Santa Susana mountains, and fireworks on the fourth of July. "This is our little sanctuary," says Pali. "We sit up here and have coffee every morning, and we see the snowcapped mountains and the ocean."

Upstairs, the couple retained the original octagonal layout, creating a work studio and primary suite. From their workspace, have views of the Santa Susana mountains and the ocean.

Despite having the same walls and footprint, the sleek, modernist house is no longer recognizable as the gaudy building that once stood in its place. Inside, the shiny tiles, chandeliers, and liberally used stone have been replaced with fire-resistant porcelain tiles on the ground floor and warm, vertical-grained Douglas fir on the walls, casework, and ceilings. The curtains—which increase the risk of fire—have been swapped for aluminum blinds. In the kitchen, there are white quartz countertops and wide picture windows, with far-reaching views over the landscape. "It’s minimalist in nature. We didn’t gussy it up with a lot of stuff, so it’s calm to the eye and calm to the emotion," says Pali. "To us, there’s beauty in the rational."

Downstairs, they turned the awkward corners into guest bedrooms, carving out large, open-plan rectangular spaces for the main living areas.