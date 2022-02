Megan Cable was in the St. George area of Utah when the pandemic became more serious. Faced with deciding whether to follow orders for nomads to head home or stay put, she decided on the latter to minimize contact with others and her family. "Going home isn’t an option for everyone," she says. "And it also isn’t the smartest thing to cross the country." She’s going on seven weeks in isolation, but she is able to stay busy with work, cycling, FaceTime calls, and cooking.