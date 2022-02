Going home to Ohio was a difficult decision for author and speaker Alexa Glazer. It meant abandoning her newfound West Coast lifestyle, using facilities across ten states, and bearing the brunt of judgement from family members who’d like her to live a more conventional lifestyle. "My van has very much become my home, and transitioning to living with people is difficult right now," says Alexa. "But it’s definitely a nice break to get out of the van, and nice to have modern amenities."