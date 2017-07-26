How to Use Crystals in Your Home
Crystals: What Are They?
Crystals are formed when minerals bond together in a specific pattern – this pattern is what determines the type of crystal (not the outer appearance). The combination of heat and the pressure underground forms crystals from liquid minerals – a process that often takes millions of years. We like to think about crystals as the Earth’s DNA because they contain the chemical imprints of the geological evolution that created their structures. In some native cultures, crystals are referred to as "Mother Earth’s brain cells," because the changes a crystal goes through is recorded in its makeup!
Four Starter Crystals for the Home
Each crystal has a specific vibration to absorb and transform energy, so you should place specific crystals in different areas of your home to meet the unique needs of the space. Here are four of the most versatile crystals to get you started:
Black Tourmaline: One of the most grounding crystals, Black Tourmaline protects against all forms for negative energy, geopathic stress and EMFs. To protect your home, make a grid by placing a a piece of Black Tourmaline in each of the main corners of either the building or the property outside. If you want extra protection in a specific space, place a crystal in every corner of that room. When creating a grid, connect each crystal with the same intention during activation (more on that below). You should say something like, "May this home and everyone within be protected at all times."
Citrine: If you desire to manifest abundance and prosperity, Citrine is a must. Place this yellowish quartz in the wealth corner – the southeast corner – of your home or office. Citrine is sometimes called "the merchant’s stone" because it has historically been used for success around work, and it radiates energy to everyone involved. Be wary when purchasing Citrine because dishonest dealers occasionally heat treat Amethyst, a less expensive crystal, to make it look like Citrine.
Rose Quartz: Create a nurturing and safe retreat in your bedroom by placing several Rose Quartz crystals throughout the space to establish an atmosphere of gentle kindness. Rose Quartz activates and balances the heart center and represents the vibration of calming, soothing love. Because it encourages rest and sweet dreams, it is a wonderful crystal for children’s rooms.
Shungite: Modern homes are overloaded with harmful energy from EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies), emitted by computers and smartphones. Shungite’s special properties have been proven to neutralize and purify EMFs (for science buffs, check out the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry). Place a piece of Shungite on your desk to transform electromagnetic build up and keep your workspace clear. You should also put smaller pieces of Shungite near outlets when you are charging electronics.
Choosing the Right Crystal
When purchasing crystals, consider the source. Always ask questions at your local crystal shop or spend time researching reputable online stores. Unfortunately, unethical mining practices are common, and crystals absorb this negative energy. We recommend attending a gem or mineral show if possible, as you will be able to meet directly with the buyers and miners to gather valuable information about their mining practices.
Often times, you will find yourself drawn to a particular crystal. When that happens, go with it! Pick it up. Connect to its vibration. If it feels right, take it home and research its benefits. If choosing a crystal from the list above, handle a couple of them (or browse several options if buying online) and pick the one that you feel most connected with. You cannot make a wrong decision. When in doubt, go with your gut.
Cleansing and Activating Your Crystal
After you acquire a new crystal, it’s necessary to give it an energy cleanse – a simple dip in salt water is the easiest method for Black Tourmaline, Rose Quartz and Shungite.
However, some crystals are damaged by water (a general rule of thumb, don’t use water to cleanse a stone under 7 on Mohs scale of mineral hardness). Cleanse these by exposure to the light of a full moon. Bring the crystals inside a few hours after sunrise. Another alternative is to immerse them in palo santo smoke. We recommend you cleanse your crystals once a month, as they are constantly soaking up energy. Note that Citrine (and a few other crystals) does not require cleansing.
Once it is cleansed, infuse your intention into the crystal to activate it. Do this by taking the crystal in your hand, slowing down your breathing, focusing on your intention and then meditating. If you are activating your crystal to perform a specific function (e.g. attract prosperity in your career), be as specific with the wording of your intention as possible. Repeat your intention out loud a few times, then close the activation with a long exhale and gratitude for the crystal’s support. Remember that each time you cleanse your crystal, it needs to be reactivated.
