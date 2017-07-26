How to Use Crystals in Your Home

Crystals: What Are They?

Crystals are formed when minerals bond together in a specific pattern – this pattern is what determines the type of crystal (not the outer appearance). The combination of heat and the pressure underground forms crystals from liquid minerals – a process that often takes millions of years. We like to think about crystals as the Earth’s DNA because they contain the chemical imprints of the geological evolution that created their structures. In some native cultures, crystals are referred to as "Mother Earth’s brain cells," because the changes a crystal goes through is recorded in its makeup!

Each crystal has a specific vibration to absorb and transform energy, so you should place specific crystals in different areas of your home to meet the unique needs of the space. Here are four of the most versatile crystals to get you started:

Black Tourmaline: One of the most grounding crystals, Black Tourmaline protects against all forms for negative energy, geopathic stress and EMFs. To protect your home, make a grid by placing a a piece of Black Tourmaline in each of the main corners of either the building or the property outside. If you want extra protection in a specific space, place a crystal in every corner of that room. When creating a grid, connect each crystal with the same intention during activation (more on that below). You should say something like, "May this home and everyone within be protected at all times."

Citrine: If you desire to manifest abundance and prosperity, Citrine is a must. Place this yellowish quartz in the wealth corner – the southeast corner – of your home or office. Citrine is sometimes called "the merchant’s stone" because it has historically been used for success around work, and it radiates energy to everyone involved. Be wary when purchasing Citrine because dishonest dealers occasionally heat treat Amethyst, a less expensive crystal, to make it look like Citrine.

Rose Quartz: Create a nurturing and safe retreat in your bedroom by placing several Rose Quartz crystals throughout the space to establish an atmosphere of gentle kindness. Rose Quartz activates and balances the heart center and represents the vibration of calming, soothing love. Because it encourages rest and sweet dreams, it is a wonderful crystal for children’s rooms.

Shungite: Modern homes are overloaded with harmful energy from EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies), emitted by computers and smartphones. Shungite’s special properties have been proven to neutralize and purify EMFs (for science buffs, check out the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry). Place a piece of Shungite on your desk to transform electromagnetic build up and keep your workspace clear. You should also put smaller pieces of Shungite near outlets when you are charging electronics.

Choosing the Right Crystal