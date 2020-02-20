Other textile pieces included Sanela room darkening draperies in light turquoise, champagne brass finish curtain rods, and faux skin rugs for the stools from IKEA, a Safavieh Hand Woven Natural Kilim Ivory Wool Rug and comfort padding from Overstock, Roman Shades by Pottery Barn, and fabric panels for the Tronix lift cabinet, featuring Robert Allen fabric in Tiny Pebbles Parchment design. Because the room had a Northern exposure and tended to be dark, Ferrer mounted two bright bronze-colored Robert Sonneman Palo Wall Sconces add light and shine over the sofa.