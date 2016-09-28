How to Make Your Home Feel Oh So Home-y?
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Fill an empty wall or a bare side table with trinkets or collections from the places you’ve been. Curating special pieces from around the world, or the neighborhood you grew up in, is a great way to bring your unique experiences and memories into your everyday space.
Clear out a corner, and invite your hobbies over to play. Dedicating "you" space is a satisfying way to explore your one-of-a-kind passions, interests, and talents and make your home feel even more special.
Color trends come and go. Seek out accents like throw pillows, blankets, and art that adds a pop of your favorite color to the room. Try straying from your scheme, and be on the lookout for that baby blue blanket or pink picture frame.
Throw in iconic magazines, biographies of people who have influenced you, and picture books for an eclectic feel that will express your taste, and entertain your guests.
There was once this girl with awesome, glittery shoes that said, "There’s no place like home". We agree, and hope these designer tips make your home feel like no other.