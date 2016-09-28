How to Make Your Home Feel Oh So Home-y?

Dust Off Your Favorite Knick-Knacks:

Fill an empty wall or a bare side table with trinkets or collections from the places you’ve been. Curating special pieces from around the world, or the neighborhood you grew up in, is a great way to bring your unique experiences and memories into your everyday space.



Bring Your Hobbies Home:

Clear out a corner, and invite your hobbies over to play. Dedicating "you" space is a satisfying way to explore your one-of-a-kind passions, interests, and talents and make your home feel even more special.



Find Accents in Your Favorite Color:

Color trends come and go. Seek out accents like throw pillows, blankets, and art that adds a pop of your favorite color to the room. Try straying from your scheme, and be on the lookout for that baby blue blanket or pink picture frame.

