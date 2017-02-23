How to make white work in a kitchen

When speaking with clients, we’ve often been told white is a cold colour and people often shy away from using it opting for a more ‘warm’ cream or pastel shade.

But things are changing. With the rise of the Scandi style and minimalist designs, white is having a come back. Paired with the right thing, brilliant white can offer a bold and striking look but can also contribute to a cosy warm atmosphere. It’s incredibly versatile. We’re taking a look at how white can be used in a kitchen, the best ways to use it and reasons to reconsider this undervalued colour. White 1

Created by Bath Bespoke

If you’re looking to create impact with your kitchen, think white. White makes a fantastic colour for walls in a kitchen. It adds light to a room and allows you to incorporate colour in many different ways. If you’re going white on the walls, the options for the kitchen cabinet colour is virtually endless. A couple years ago we created this classic framed green shaker kitchen for a family in Camden. The forest green is an unusual choice for a kitchen but contrasts the white to create a stunning effect. With a few simple stainless steel appliances and accessories, the white and green creates impact but without overpowering the room. It’s a great example how white can create impact in a kitchen. White 2

Created by Bath Bespoke

Go white all over. White can add depth and variation to a kitchen. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this kitchen we created for a client near Bath. We worked closely with our clients to create clean, classic shaker cabinetry throughout the house, and this kitchen was the focal point. By using different shades of white, brilliant white and a slight off white, this kitchen is a perfect example of how white adds personality to a room. We used brilliant white Silestone Quartz counter tops, and stainless steel sink fittings and door handles. The client also included a beautiful large black range and white spot lights in the ceiling.The large sliding doors brought in lots of light into the property and drew the eye beyond the kitchen to the beautiful greenery of the outdoors. By using white, we created flow throughout the room which also brought a sense of tranquillity and calm.

Designed by Mia Marquez. Created by Bath Bespoke

Add aspects of white. If you’re thinking of a coloured or natural wood kitchen, consider incorporating white into your choice of appliance or accessories. Take this industrial rustic kitchen we created for a client in the Wiltshire countryside. White was the perfect colour for this sink basin. It drew the eye, created impact but didn’t over power the beautiful grain of the wood. It was a harmonious partnership between the basin and the wood.

Likewise, take this classic kitchen we created for a client in Bath, alongside designer Mia Marquez. Different shades of the same Little Greene colour were used on the walls and furniture to create a feeling of completeness. But incorporating these brilliant white accessories, alongside other key colour pieces, added a sense of freshness to the room. It broke up the colour of the room, and also added character and charm.

Designed by Mia Marquez. Created by Bath Bespoke