How to Make Aloe Vera Margaritas

Summer’s well on its way which means when the weekend rolls around, it’s obligatory that you duck out of work a bit early, make yourself a nice cocktail, and take it easy.

Mix one up and let us know what you think.

To help get things started, here’s a recipe for one of our favorite new cocktails: the Aloe Vera Margarita. Even though aloe vera’s got plenty of health benefits, we won’t go so far as to say it’s good for you—after all, it’s still an adult beverage—but it definitely tastes good.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces agave tequila



• 3 ounces aloe vera juice (you can usually find this in health food stores near the coconut water)

• 1 lime (juice half of it and slice the other half into wedges)

• 2 aloe vera leaves (most hardware stores sell aloe plants—we picked ours up at a Home Depot)

• 1 tablespoon honey syrup (mix half a tablespoon of honey and half a tablespoon of water)

• Salt for the rim of the glass

Directions:

Add the tequila, aloe vera juice, lime juice and honey syrup to a cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain into a salt-rimmed glass and add a lime wedge and aloe vera leaf to each glass. Cheers!

***

