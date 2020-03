The entire south side of the house is glass—great for taking in views of the beach, but not so good in terms of solar gain. The bedroom windows are outfitted with both sheer and blackout curtains. Double-height roller shades that rise to over 25 ft tall shield the Great Room from sun exposure while maintaining an unobstructed view of the back yard and ocean. The firm specified a RadioRA 2 keypad so the homeowner can open all of the shades with the touch of a button.