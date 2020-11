While most security systems target indoor monitoring, Ring offers a range of options to keep the exterior of your home as safe as the interior—including floodlights and solar-powered path lights. Ring’s system can detect break-ins, smoke, carbon monoxide, floods, and freezing temperatures. To make sure you’re safe, the brand’s response team will give you a call—and if there’s no response, they’ll alert the local police and fire department to ensure help is on the way.