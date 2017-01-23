How to choose an IKEA sofa to match your personal interior style

They say an interior is the natural projection of the soul, therefore nailing your style is important when creating a home. And as hard-core IKEA fans, we believe that great style doesn’t have to break the bank.



Whether you are a mid-century modern fan, a bohemian lover with a penchant for shabby chic or a streamlined modernist, IKEA offers a myriad of sofas to suit your style. We’ve selected some of our favourite pieces that perfectly embody retro throwback vibes, sophisticated elegance and contemporary simplicity.

Shabby Chic

If country-chic and rustic farmhouse vibes, vintage detailing and soft muted pastels are your thing then look no further than IKEA’s classic Ektorp series. With it’s classic design and high quality, it’s no wonder that it’s one of IKEA’s most popular sofas ever. The Nikkala and Tomelilla series, and Jennylund armchair nod to this romantic style. As with any great look the art of layering is essential; choose Bemz covers in our Loose Fit Country style in tactile textures such as Belgian Linen Blend and Chenille to create the look.