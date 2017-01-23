How to choose an IKEA sofa to match your personal interior style
They say an interior is the natural projection of the soul, therefore nailing your style is important when creating a home. And as hard-core IKEA fans, we believe that great style doesn’t have to break the bank.
Whether you are a mid-century modern fan, a bohemian lover with a penchant for shabby chic or a streamlined modernist, IKEA offers a myriad of sofas to suit your style. We’ve selected some of our favourite pieces that perfectly embody retro throwback vibes, sophisticated elegance and contemporary simplicity.
Shabby Chic
If country-chic and rustic farmhouse vibes, vintage detailing and soft muted pastels are your thing then look no further than IKEA’s classic Ektorp series. With it’s classic design and high quality, it’s no wonder that it’s one of IKEA’s most popular sofas ever. The Nikkala and Tomelilla series, and Jennylund armchair nod to this romantic style. As with any great look the art of layering is essential; choose Bemz covers in our Loose Fit Country style in tactile textures such as Belgian Linen Blend and Chenille to create the look.
Classic Elegance
Nothing says sophisticated elegance quite as much as a classic Howard sofa. This popular model, developed by Howard & Sons in the 1800s, has become synonymous with timeless design and great craftsmanship. Not ready to invest in the real thing? IKEA’s Stocksund sofa is a doppelganger for this chic style with its deep seat, supportive backrest and curved armrests. For a modern reworking of a classic, choose a Bemz cover in a sophisticated Designers Guild linen or peach skin-like Linara fabric from the world-renowned Romo.
Mid-century Modern
It will undoubtedly have escaped you that mid-mod in all its glory is back. With its clean lines and timeless appeal mid-century design lends a contemporary feel, no matter the setting. Thankfully nailing the trend doesn’t necessarily mean extortionate designer-worthy prices. IKEA’s showstopping Stockholm sofa not only pays homage to the Scandi-capital, but also to this stylish period. The oh-so popular Karlstad sofa and its predecessor, Karlanda, both nod to mid-mod, as does the IKEA Lillberg sofa. Up the ante with Bemz covers from some of our favourite 20th century designers or why not luxe Designers Guild velvet?
70s Throwback
Looking to get your 70s groove back? The vintage throwback wave that is sweeping the world of interiors makes our hearts skip a beat. IKEA’s Tylösand, Nockeby and Vallentuna sofas perfectly embody the era’s signature bulky aesthetic. Step it up a notch with a retro-inspired plush velvet cover in a rich acorn hue.
Contemporary Cool
For contemporary cool look no further than the ultra-chic IKEA Söderhamn series. With its deep, nap-worthy seat, yet modern streamlined shape, this sofa is a favourite among design enthusiasts and couch potatoes alike.