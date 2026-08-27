How They Pulled It Off: Recreating a Midcentury-Modern Beach House From the Ground Up

Like many homeowners, Russ and Angela Harju didn’t buy the 1940s beach house down the road from them in Newport Beach, California, with the intent to tear it down. In fact, they had a long-term vision for the midcentury home: they’d use it as a rental property for friends and extended family until their three kids were older, when they could use it as a surf shack and place to crash at the beach on weekends.

Painted green wall paneling with concealed doors was a beloved feature in the original 1940s beach house that was revived in the new construction.

Its location—just eight houses from the beach—in the unpretentious coastal neighborhood of Balboa Peninsula was ideal, and its open-concept layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms was also attractive to renters. Plus, there were charming features of the original beach cottage that the Harjus loved, such as a milk bottle pass-through, deep green tongue-and-groove paneling, and other small details that, as designer Lindsay Olson of Lulu Designs explains, "carried the whole history of the place."

The new beach home, clad in dark brick, is approximately 3,200 square feet across the two floors.

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But after purchasing the home, multiple issues presented themselves: termites, a leaking roof, and collapsed plumbing lines buried in the slab in unknown locations. The contractor determined that they would need to jackhammer into the foundation to find the plumbing lines, which would be highly destructive and require significant repair work. After weighing options to repair the failing building systems, the Harjus made the hard decision to demolish the house and rebuild a new rental property on the relatively narrow, 40-foot lot.

The home was designed with one full kitchen as well as a kitchenette on the second floor, to accommodate the homeowner's extended family. Both the kitchen and the kitchenette, pictured here, use color in playful and eye-catching ways.

The family looked to Olson, paired with the firm GB Architecture, to help them think through next steps to recreate a new rental home on the property. Olson had previously worked with the couple on their primary residence, and this time her goal was twofold: to create a new beach house, but also to carry the spirit of the original.

For the furniture and furnishings, Olson notes that she "leaned on vintage pieces referencing midcentury and postmodern styles updated with contemporary flair." Spaces like the living room combines time periods, colors, and textures.

The new home would be first and foremost a beach house, but one that mixed midcentury modern, postmodern, and contemporary forms and pieces to create a distinct, funky character. It would also be of low maintenance but durable, vibrant and colorful yet deeply personal to the Harjus was the balance she wanted to create.

In the bedrooms, plush textiles mix with abstract patterns and glossy ceramics for depth and tactile interest. Sculptural forms and curated accessories are layered so the spaces feel personal and visually dynamic.

Olson turned to travel as a primary source of inspiration—"my point of departure—no pun intended," she jokes, and searched for nearly three years (essentially the entire duration of the project) for the right pieces. "Every trip I took, I hunted for 1950s through 1970s antiques from all over the country and Europe," she explains. Details like pastel upholstery, strong patterns, and color blocked tiles all drew from these travels to create a sense of joy and relaxation throughout the home.

In one of the bathrooms, the classic 4" by 4" wall tile is updated with the sporadic use of colorful tiles in an asymmetrical pattern.

At the same time, she pulled from some of the beloved features of the original beach house. "The army green tongue and groove paneling on the walls, the terrazzo and concrete floors, and the white plumbing fixtures throughout are all nods back to the 1940s beach house that stood there before," she notes. The paneling is a way of keeping the original home’s spirit alive, and the use of vintage and antique pieces adds to the feeling that the home is not completely new.

Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.

The lot size presented an unavoidable constraint for the design team—at only 40 feet deep, it necessitated a long, narrow form (in fact, the house ends up being about 33 feet wide after setbacks on either side of the property). To address this, Olson designed moments that feel larger than they really are, such as a floating staircase with open treads that lets light and sight lines continue through. Other strategies to maximize spatial efficiency included a bunk room that sleeps six and a kitchenette on the second floor, rather than a second full kitchen.

The wood set into concrete at the outdoor patio is another instance of a finish from the original home being revived in the new, although in a different setting.

How they pulled it off: Capturing the charm of a 1940s beach cottage in a new build Understand the existing building and its constraints: Whether it’s the dimensions of the lot or the state of the plumbing, you’ll want to make sure you understand what you’re working with. Because of the narrow size of the lot and the required setbacks, the home has similar square footage and dimensions as the original, but totally reworked in terms of layout and appearance.

Setbacks at the sides of the home are used as walkways, but also for a sleek outdoor shower area for post-beach rise offs on one end of the home.

Determine what you want to keep or recreate—and what you don’t: Olson appreciated some of the smaller details of the original home such as wall paneling and specific colors, but also knew that creating a carbon copy of it wasn’t the right move. "My point of view is to give a nod to nostalgia," she explains, so she recreated only specific elements from the original home. Find the right balance of renter-friendly, personal, and vintage: Olson intentionally made sure that the home had an identity that reflected the homeowners, even if it was going to be used at times as a rental. This meant that color choices, artwork, and even something as small as the hooks in a laundry room spelling out a family saying were both personalized and yet also appealing to others. The inclusion of vintage furniture and other pieces helped to make the home feel fresh.

Platner chairs were paired with a more contemporary sculptural side table and placed under the floating staircase.