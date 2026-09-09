How They Pulled It Off: A Backyard Spa in London That Feels Worlds Away From the City

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

The De Beauvoir neighborhood in east London is something of an open secret. Its elegant Victorian townhouses and semidetached villas retain a sense of grandeur, yet it remains distinctly village-like. Industrial pockets, yards and outbuildings dating back to the 19th century dot the area. One such example can be seen at a property newly redesigned by Mosley Thorold, which benefits from an additional plot of land that was added to the lot in the ’70s. Once used for manufacturing, it gave the home a substantial amount of exterior space in addition to its already sizable garden.

The founders of the London architecture firm, Henry Thorold and Nathaniel Mosley, were tasked with reviving the tired three-story Victorian-era interiors of the home and creating an urban sanctuary for the client, who—some way through the build—decided that they did want to add a natural swimming pool, sauna, and outdoor changing room to their renovation after all.