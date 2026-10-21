How They Pulled It Off: A Former Spiritual Retreat Becomes a Family Home That Waves at Its Past

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Having transformed a mortuary, a brothel, and a gas station into popular restaurants, Justin Cucci isn’t one to let a building’s past define its future. So when the Denver-based chef and founder of the hospitality group Edible Beats saw a former spiritual retreat near Santa Fe that featured circular living spaces crowned with domes, and arches and nichos—that is, wall recesses that are traditionally used for displaying crosses or figures of saints—hand-painted with Tibetan motifs, he knew he’d found the perfect mountain getaway for his family. "I don’t know exactly how it had been used, but there were Buddhist paintings and artworks and a lot of outdoor zones with unique touches," he says. "Though it was outdated, and we didn’t know if we had the appetite to spend the time, energy and money to do it, the bones and the energy around it felt really special, and it felt like there was better feng shui hidden in the layout."

Justin and his wife, Denielle Nadeau, asked architect Douglas Eichelberger and interior designer Chandler Prewitt to help them bring cohesion to the interior. As plans to convert a glassed-in, ground-floor garden room into a primary suite were underway, Prewitt and Justin worked together to create an open kitchen and dining area upstairs. They found creative ways to incorporate architectural salvage and colorful slag glass along with recycled bottles from Justin’s restaurants into the redesign. "We elevated what was there into a kind of modern Earthship," Prewitt explains, referencing the sustainable houses Michael Reynolds developed in Taos in the 1970s.