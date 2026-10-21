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How They Pulled It Off: A Former Spiritual Retreat Becomes a Family Home That Waves at Its PastView 17 Photos

How They Pulled It Off: A Former Spiritual Retreat Becomes a Family Home That Waves at Its Past

Denver chef Justin Cucci was attracted to the Santa Fe area house because of its “special energy,” so when it came time to renovate, the design team worked to keep its sense of history alive.
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Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Having transformed a mortuary, a brothel, and a gas station into popular restaurants, Justin Cucci isn’t one to let a building’s past define its future. So when the Denver-based chef and founder of the hospitality group Edible Beats saw a former spiritual retreat near Santa Fe that featured circular living spaces crowned with domes, and arches and nichos—that is, wall recesses that are traditionally used for displaying crosses or figures of saints—hand-painted with Tibetan motifs, he knew he’d found the perfect mountain getaway for his family. "I don’t know exactly how it had been used, but there were Buddhist paintings and artworks and a lot of outdoor zones with unique touches," he says. "Though it was outdated, and we didn’t know if we had the appetite to spend the time, energy and money to do it, the bones and the energy around it felt really special, and it felt like there was better feng shui hidden in the layout."

Justin and his wife, Denielle Nadeau, asked architect Douglas Eichelberger and interior designer Chandler Prewitt to help them bring cohesion to the interior. As plans to convert a glassed-in, ground-floor garden room into a primary suite were underway, Prewitt and Justin worked together to create an open kitchen and dining area upstairs. They found creative ways to incorporate architectural salvage and colorful slag glass along with recycled bottles from Justin’s restaurants into the redesign. "We elevated what was there into a kind of modern Earthship," Prewitt explains, referencing the sustainable houses Michael Reynolds developed in Taos in the 1970s.

The domed living room was one of the features that drew homeowner Justin Cucci to the house. "I was thinking something urban or midcentury, and Chandler helped balance that by bringing in some traditional New Mexican architecture," he says. "We found a happy balance."&nbsp;

The domed living room was one of the features that drew homeowner Justin Cucci to the house. "I was thinking something urban or midcentury, and Chandler helped balance that by bringing in some traditional New Mexican architecture," he says. "We found a happy balance." 

How they pulled it off: Reimagining a spiritual retreat as a vacation home
  • Making sense of a round kitchen: Since the kitchen and the dining area had been awkwardly separated by a partial wall, Prewitt and Justin envisioned an open plan that would be more welcoming as well as functional, given that Justin is a professional chef. "We had to create a model of the room and get specific measurements of the curves and the dome overhead because the room wasn’t a perfect circle," Prewitt says. Given the challenges of fabricating curved cabinets, the designer took the concept drawings to a cabinetmaker who had experience doing yacht interiors. For the kitchen floor, Prewitt and Justin considered five or six different tile layouts before they found one they liked. "It’s really unique and seemingly random," notes Prewitt. 
Once awkwardly divided into two spaces by a partial wall, the kitchen-dining room is now open and welcoming, while functioning at a high level for a professional chef. The tile for the kitchen floor is from Pratt + Larson. In the sitting area at left is an Ergofocus gas fireplace via European Home and a Vestaboard programmable artwork.&nbsp;

Once awkwardly divided into two spaces by a partial wall, the kitchen-dining room is now open and welcoming, while functioning at a high level for a professional chef. The tile for the kitchen floor is from Pratt + Larson. In the sitting area at left is an Ergofocus gas fireplace via European Home and a Vestaboard programmable artwork. 

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Prewitt designed the dining banquette, which was built by Wood Design, and stained the floors black. "We sanded down and cleaned the existing wood, did a stain of India ink and then we sealed it," he says. "It’s not a normal stain."&nbsp;

Prewitt designed the dining banquette, which was built by Wood Design, and stained the floors black. "We sanded down and cleaned the existing wood, did a stain of India ink and then we sealed it," he says. "It’s not a normal stain." 

Getting the kitchen right proved to be a major challenge, says Prewitt, who enlisted architect Bradyn Furry to create detailed models of the cabinetry, which was fabricated by Wood Design. Justin specified durable and sustainable Richlite&nbsp;(which is resin-infused paper) for the kitchen counters. "I’ve used it at my restaurants because it’s pretty bomb-proof," he says. "I’d always thought of Richlite as a commercial product, but when I realized we needed an interesting product for a couple of areas here, I immediately thought of it."&nbsp;

Getting the kitchen right proved to be a major challenge, says Prewitt, who enlisted architect Bradyn Furry to create detailed models of the cabinetry, which was fabricated by Wood Design. Justin specified durable and sustainable Richlite (which is resin-infused paper) for the kitchen counters. "I’ve used it at my restaurants because it’s pretty bomb-proof," he says. "I’d always thought of Richlite as a commercial product, but when I realized we needed an interesting product for a couple of areas here, I immediately thought of it." 

  • Bringing interest to domed ceilings: The domes in the living room and the kitchen-dining room were originally finished with exposed plywood, so Prewitt proposed adding architectural interest set with latillas—small wooden poles common in Southwestern architecture—in a chevron pattern in the bays between the joists. "We weren’t sure if we could extend the pattern all the way around without a break," he says. "If we couldn’t, we’d have had to redo the joists to make it work, and we didn’t want to do that." Fortunately, they had just the right number of joists to fit the hand-cut latillas within each bay. 
Hand-cut latillas set in a chevron pattern and painted white transform the domed ceilings in both the living room and the kitchen-dining room. "We also added skylights, the ceiling fans and the lighting," says Prewitt. "None of that electrical was there."

Hand-cut latillas set in a chevron pattern and painted white transform the domed ceilings in both the living room and the kitchen-dining room. "We also added skylights, the ceiling fans and the lighting," says Prewitt. "None of that electrical was there."

A modular sofa by Gus Modern and a table by Industry West sit atop a Beni Ourain Berber rug from the owners’ collection.

A modular sofa by Gus Modern and a table by Industry West sit atop a Beni Ourain Berber rug from the owners’ collection.

  • Putting a spotlight on its past life: The openings to both the living room and the kitchen-dining room were small, but they were hand-painted, as were the nearby nichos. To enhance the flow between the rooms, Prewitt and Justin devised wider archways. Rather than getting rid of the old painting, a vestige of the building’s old life, Justin tracked down Santa Fe-based Tibetan master painter Lama Gyurme, who’d done the original artwork, and asked him to re-create the same design on the expanded openings. They also gave the existing beams overhead a dark stain and preserved the original lattice floor. 
The existing openings to the living room (above) and the kitchen-dining room were enlarged. Justin asked Santa Fe-based Lama Gyurme, the Tibetan master painter who did the decoration originally, to reproduce the design.

The existing openings to the living room (above) and the kitchen-dining room were enlarged. Justin asked Santa Fe-based Lama Gyurme, the Tibetan master painter who did the decoration originally, to reproduce the design.

Bottles from Justin’s restaurants were used to create colorful windows on either side of the front door.

Bottles from Justin’s restaurants were used to create colorful windows on either side of the front door.

  • Creating a statement staircase: Building a completely new staircase took time, skill and a few sleepless nights, says Prewitt, particularly when one side consists of a Cor-Ten steel panel with laser-cut openings. "Since the stair treads project out from the panel, we had to create a super accurate CAD drawing to send to the laser cutter so that the sheets of Cor-Ten steel would be perfect," says the designer. The panel itself runs from the lower level up to the main level where it forms a pony wall opposite the front door all while concealing the AV equipment for the entire house. "That part was very difficult, because we wanted to keep the lattice floor in the entry," Prewitt adds. 
Cor-Ten steel with laser-cut openings casts shadows on the rebuilt stair to the lower level.

Cor-Ten steel with laser-cut openings casts shadows on the rebuilt stair to the lower level.

The bottom two steps are concrete, while the others are a combination of steel and Richlite. The floor, as elsewhere on the lower level, is micro cement. "Micro cement is a beautiful product," says Justin. "It retains heat in winter and is very cool in summer. It has an organic, seamless look when they trowel it on—it feels like Santa Fe."&nbsp;

The bottom two steps are concrete, while the others are a combination of steel and Richlite. The floor, as elsewhere on the lower level, is micro cement. "Micro cement is a beautiful product," says Justin. "It retains heat in winter and is very cool in summer. It has an organic, seamless look when they trowel it on—it feels like Santa Fe." 

  • Celebrating the unique and the reclaimed: From the slag glass in the primary bathroom and the old Japanese glass fishing floats in the entrance hall to the colorful liquor bottles on the deck, the house is replete with found and repurposed elements. The slag glass in the bathroom was especially tricky to install, says Prewitt. "Because it’s on an exterior wall, we had to come up with a plan for the wall to be shallow enough so that the rocks would get light through them but thick enough so we could insulate it and run electric through it."
Old Japanese glass fishing floats were embedded into the wall opposite the front door. The floor, which was existing, is a Moroccan wood lattice with trinkets set into some of the openings, and a layer of epoxy over the top. "We definitely wanted to leave that because it was so special to have a floor with so much thought," says Justin.&nbsp;

Old Japanese glass fishing floats were embedded into the wall opposite the front door. The floor, which was existing, is a Moroccan wood lattice with trinkets set into some of the openings, and a layer of epoxy over the top. "We definitely wanted to leave that because it was so special to have a floor with so much thought," says Justin. 

Slag glass left over from the glass the couple used in their home in Denver was set into one wall of the primary bathroom. "I’ve always been a proponent for repurposing things, using things in new ways, and using things that are cast off," Justin says.

Slag glass left over from the glass the couple used in their home in Denver was set into one wall of the primary bathroom. "I’ve always been a proponent for repurposing things, using things in new ways, and using things that are cast off," Justin says.

Justin also supplied empty bottles from his restaurants for the railing on the deck. "Those bottles would normally get thrown away and recycled," he says. "But they have beautiful colors, beautiful shapes, and it felt like there was more life left in them."&nbsp;

Justin also supplied empty bottles from his restaurants for the railing on the deck. "Those bottles would normally get thrown away and recycled," he says. "But they have beautiful colors, beautiful shapes, and it felt like there was more life left in them." 

  • Converting a garden room into a proper primary suite: The primary bedroom and bath occupies what was once a domed garden room enclosed by glass and featuring skylights, brick floors and raised planters. "We knew we needed a special primary here," Justin recalls. Architect Douglas Eichelberger worked out a plan to remove the dome and enclose the room. Prewitt and Justin fleshed out the space with plaster walls, deep nichos, a round window and glass sliders that look out to the forest, and a curved sweep of stones on the fireplace wall. A thin coat of micro cement on the floors throughout the lower level lends a seamless look.
"The primary bedroom was originally a sunroom, so we had a lot of latitude to create anything we wanted out of the space," says Prewitt. The architect had sketched out the curved ceiling, and the designer followed with a sweep of river stones embedded into the plaster around the fireplace.&nbsp;

"The primary bedroom was originally a sunroom, so we had a lot of latitude to create anything we wanted out of the space," says Prewitt. The architect had sketched out the curved ceiling, and the designer followed with a sweep of river stones embedded into the plaster around the fireplace. 

The bed is set into a large nicho adorned with a Moroccan screen, while smaller nichos offer space for display.&nbsp;

The bed is set into a large nicho adorned with a Moroccan screen, while smaller nichos offer space for display. 

In the primary bedroom, Prewitt designed a banco (a type of built-in bench common in Southwestern architecture) with a large porthole window that mirrors the fireplace opening opposite it.

In the primary bedroom, Prewitt designed a banco (a type of built-in bench common in Southwestern architecture) with a large porthole window that mirrors the fireplace opening opposite it.

LED-lit nichos help illuminate the primary bathroom, where a cement counter custom made by Marfa Cement Works sits atop a wood base.&nbsp;

LED-lit nichos help illuminate the primary bathroom, where a cement counter custom made by Marfa Cement Works sits atop a wood base. 

Creating a weekend home that’s also an artistic expression was no small task, particularly when personality quirks from its past life are plentiful and structural challenges appear. At one point, the team opened up a wall to add a window and discovered significant water damage. "The entire center of the house needed to be rebuilt from the studs, and that delayed the project several months," says Prewitt. 

Three years after they began the renovation, the home was finally complete. "It was a really complicated project," the designer says. "And there was a lot of exploring ideas and figuring things out and refining on-site with the contractor, the subcontractors and the artisans. At times it felt chaotic, but it was one of those really creative chaoses where everything came together in the end." Justin agrees: "A house like this isn’t possible unless the team is clicking on a really dynamic level," he says. "It’s great when you can find people who are willing and open to collaborating. That’s how I live my restaurant life. No one person could take credit for it, and everyone together can take credit for something." 

Project Credits:

Designer: Chandler Prewitt  / @chandler_prewitt

Architect: Eichelberger Architects

Builder: Luis Mingura, Innovative Building Solutions

Architectural Consultant: Space by Bradyn 

Cabinets and Millwork: Wood Design

Plasterwork: Samas Design / @samas_design

Metal Fabrication: Rippel Metal / @rippel_metal

Tibetan painted motifs: Lama Gyurme 

Recommended Reading: 

Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.

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