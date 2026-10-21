How They Pulled It Off: A Former Spiritual Retreat Becomes a Family Home That Waves at Its Past
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
Having transformed a mortuary, a brothel, and a gas station into popular restaurants, Justin Cucci isn’t one to let a building’s past define its future. So when the Denver-based chef and founder of the hospitality group Edible Beats saw a former spiritual retreat near Santa Fe that featured circular living spaces crowned with domes, and arches and nichos—that is, wall recesses that are traditionally used for displaying crosses or figures of saints—hand-painted with Tibetan motifs, he knew he’d found the perfect mountain getaway for his family. "I don’t know exactly how it had been used, but there were Buddhist paintings and artworks and a lot of outdoor zones with unique touches," he says. "Though it was outdated, and we didn’t know if we had the appetite to spend the time, energy and money to do it, the bones and the energy around it felt really special, and it felt like there was better feng shui hidden in the layout."
Justin and his wife, Denielle Nadeau, asked architect Douglas Eichelberger and interior designer Chandler Prewitt to help them bring cohesion to the interior. As plans to convert a glassed-in, ground-floor garden room into a primary suite were underway, Prewitt and Justin worked together to create an open kitchen and dining area upstairs. They found creative ways to incorporate architectural salvage and colorful slag glass along with recycled bottles from Justin’s restaurants into the redesign. "We elevated what was there into a kind of modern Earthship," Prewitt explains, referencing the sustainable houses Michael Reynolds developed in Taos in the 1970s.
How they pulled it off: Reimagining a spiritual retreat as a vacation home
- Making sense of a round kitchen: Since the kitchen and the dining area had been awkwardly separated by a partial wall, Prewitt and Justin envisioned an open plan that would be more welcoming as well as functional, given that Justin is a professional chef. "We had to create a model of the room and get specific measurements of the curves and the dome overhead because the room wasn’t a perfect circle," Prewitt says. Given the challenges of fabricating curved cabinets, the designer took the concept drawings to a cabinetmaker who had experience doing yacht interiors. For the kitchen floor, Prewitt and Justin considered five or six different tile layouts before they found one they liked. "It’s really unique and seemingly random," notes Prewitt.
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- Bringing interest to domed ceilings: The domes in the living room and the kitchen-dining room were originally finished with exposed plywood, so Prewitt proposed adding architectural interest set with latillas—small wooden poles common in Southwestern architecture—in a chevron pattern in the bays between the joists. "We weren’t sure if we could extend the pattern all the way around without a break," he says. "If we couldn’t, we’d have had to redo the joists to make it work, and we didn’t want to do that." Fortunately, they had just the right number of joists to fit the hand-cut latillas within each bay.
- Putting a spotlight on its past life: The openings to both the living room and the kitchen-dining room were small, but they were hand-painted, as were the nearby nichos. To enhance the flow between the rooms, Prewitt and Justin devised wider archways. Rather than getting rid of the old painting, a vestige of the building’s old life, Justin tracked down Santa Fe-based Tibetan master painter Lama Gyurme, who’d done the original artwork, and asked him to re-create the same design on the expanded openings. They also gave the existing beams overhead a dark stain and preserved the original lattice floor.
- Creating a statement staircase: Building a completely new staircase took time, skill and a few sleepless nights, says Prewitt, particularly when one side consists of a Cor-Ten steel panel with laser-cut openings. "Since the stair treads project out from the panel, we had to create a super accurate CAD drawing to send to the laser cutter so that the sheets of Cor-Ten steel would be perfect," says the designer. The panel itself runs from the lower level up to the main level where it forms a pony wall opposite the front door all while concealing the AV equipment for the entire house. "That part was very difficult, because we wanted to keep the lattice floor in the entry," Prewitt adds.
- Celebrating the unique and the reclaimed: From the slag glass in the primary bathroom and the old Japanese glass fishing floats in the entrance hall to the colorful liquor bottles on the deck, the house is replete with found and repurposed elements. The slag glass in the bathroom was especially tricky to install, says Prewitt. "Because it’s on an exterior wall, we had to come up with a plan for the wall to be shallow enough so that the rocks would get light through them but thick enough so we could insulate it and run electric through it."
- Converting a garden room into a proper primary suite: The primary bedroom and bath occupies what was once a domed garden room enclosed by glass and featuring skylights, brick floors and raised planters. "We knew we needed a special primary here," Justin recalls. Architect Douglas Eichelberger worked out a plan to remove the dome and enclose the room. Prewitt and Justin fleshed out the space with plaster walls, deep nichos, a round window and glass sliders that look out to the forest, and a curved sweep of stones on the fireplace wall. A thin coat of micro cement on the floors throughout the lower level lends a seamless look.
Creating a weekend home that’s also an artistic expression was no small task, particularly when personality quirks from its past life are plentiful and structural challenges appear. At one point, the team opened up a wall to add a window and discovered significant water damage. "The entire center of the house needed to be rebuilt from the studs, and that delayed the project several months," says Prewitt.
Three years after they began the renovation, the home was finally complete. "It was a really complicated project," the designer says. "And there was a lot of exploring ideas and figuring things out and refining on-site with the contractor, the subcontractors and the artisans. At times it felt chaotic, but it was one of those really creative chaoses where everything came together in the end." Justin agrees: "A house like this isn’t possible unless the team is clicking on a really dynamic level," he says. "It’s great when you can find people who are willing and open to collaborating. That’s how I live my restaurant life. No one person could take credit for it, and everyone together can take credit for something."
Project Credits:
Designer: Chandler Prewitt / @chandler_prewitt
Architect: Eichelberger Architects
Builder: Luis Mingura, Innovative Building Solutions
Architectural Consultant: Space by Bradyn
Cabinets and Millwork: Wood Design
Plasterwork: Samas Design / @samas_design
Metal Fabrication: Rippel Metal / @rippel_metal
Tibetan painted motifs: Lama Gyurme
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