The rooms offer a rough-hewn industrial vibe softened with cozy textiles and more vintage furniture. ASH worked with a rug dealer in Brooklyn to source rugs direct from Turkey. On the beds, you’ll find blankets from Elder Statesman and Brahms Mount and perfectly crisp sheets from Matouk. Providence's history is firmly rooted in industry and Heckman sought to feature furniture that represents work from present-day companies. Local fabricator Iron Origami produced ASH's design for the bed frames and writing desks found in each room.