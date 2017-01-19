How Does The Bamboo Plant Stalks Bring Luck For Your Receiver?

It is a good choice to gift lucky plants such as bamboo, money plant and others to your loved ones for their overall development. This blog is a quick guide about how to select the most lucky bamboo plant based on the stalks contained in it and their symbolic interpretations according to the Chinese number meanings.

The number one in Chinese tradition is associated with the simple or easy things. Similar to the concept of single rose in Chinese, it means truth or commitment.

Two Stalks Bamboo Plant

Two is an auspicious number in Chinese culture. It represents the phrase "good things come in pairs". So, a two stalk lucky plant can be an ideal gift for the "just married" couples.



Three Stalks Bamboo Plant

This number is associated with birth or life, new things and new beginning. Gift the lucky bamboo plants to your loved ones who are about to make a new start, venture or awaiting the arrival of a new family member. Four stalks bamboo plant- The Chinese often don’t want to include this number in their happy and prosperous life as it is an unlucky number which is linked with death. According to the Chinese tradition, any sequence that starts with this number such as the fourth floor, the fourteen floor or all floors in the forties is usually ignored.

Five Stalks Bamboo Plant

The five stalks of this lucky plant symbolizes wealth. It is really a wonderful gift for a person who is aspiring for a growth in business or prosperity in life. If you know any of your friend who is dealing with a difficult financial situation, gift him/her a five stalked bamboo plant.

Six Stalks Bamboo Plant

Gifting anything like this six stalked bamboo plant is supposed to bring "luck" for the receiver. Keeping lucky plants like bamboo in your home can create an environment which is full of prosperity, favorable conditions and positivity.

Seven Stalks Bamboo Plant

It is associated with wealth, happiness and good health.

Eight Stalks Bamboo Plant



