This Eco-Friendly Bed-and-Breakfast in Italy Is the Perfect Indoor/Outdoor Escape

Respectful of its site, this bed-and-breakfast consists of an environmentally-sensitive structure with a facade and interiors that are defined by clean, angular lines. Designed with both an indoor and outdoor volume, the house’s interiors flow seamlessly into the exterior spaces.

Designed by Sergio Corazza and Valentina Lazzaro of the Padua-based practice Integrate Collective, the 5,600-square-foot, eco-friendly house has a base made out of concrete, iron, glass-fiber insulation, and larch planks. Its frame is made with sustainably-engineered XLam wood with wood-fiber insulation. The house is surrounded by a 1,200-square-feet outdoor terrace.

Located off the grid, the property has geothermal probes that transfer solar heat to the interiors. It's also equipped with radiant-floor heating and a coil system for heating water.

Different types of lights were used for the indoor and outdoor volumes. Low lights, directed upwards to abide by local light pollution regulations, are used to illuminate the outdoor areas at night.

LED light sources are used for interiors to keep energy expenditure low.



On the first level is an open-plan living space with a kitchen, dining area, and a fireplace with a built-in bench. When the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in one corner of this level are opened, the dining zone is immediately connected with the large, sunlit front terrace.

On the ground floor is a wellness spa with a steam bath and pottery studio.

La Mugletta’s three guests rooms come with en suite bathrooms with colorful striped walls and large windows that offer beautiful views of the surrounding nature. The house can fit up to 10 guests.



The property is surrounded by a number of peaceful corners where guests can relax and reconnect with nature. The garden also has fruit trees and a vegetable patch where they can harvest their own produce for dinner.

La Mugletta is available for rent through Urlaubsarchitektur.

