Houses We Love: People's Choice
View Photos

Houses We Love: People's Choice

Add to
Like
Share
By Amanda Dameron
Now that it's been decided that Munich–based firm Nimmrichter CDA won the grand prize of our Houses We Love competition, the time has come to spread the love around and hand over the People's Choice award to the house that received the most online votes. And the winner is.....

Congratulations to Stumpf, a four-bedroom remodel project by [merz]project, a studio of Shepley Bulfinch. Receiving an amazing 27,000 votes, Stumpf is a live / work residence in Phoenix, Arizona. The architects took an existing 1950s structure and revitalized both interior and exterior of a 1,950-square-foot residence and a detached studio.

Houses We Love: People's Choice - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Congratulations to the design team, and the residents, and again—many thanks to all that entered, and voted, in our contest.

Houses We Love: People's Choice - Photo 2 of 2 -

Please be on the lookout for our upcoming October issue, in which the grand prize winner will be featured in our In The Modern World section. We'll also be sharing an online gallery of unseen images from the top-twenty finalists later this week, so be sure to check back!