Houses We Love: People's Choice

Congratulations to Stumpf, a four-bedroom remodel project by [merz]project , a studio of Shepley Bulfinch. Receiving an amazing 27,000 votes, Stumpf is a live / work residence in Phoenix, Arizona. The architects took an existing 1950s structure and revitalized both interior and exterior of a 1,950-square-foot residence and a detached studio.

Congratulations to the design team, and the residents, and again—many thanks to all that entered, and voted, in our contest.

Please be on the lookout for our upcoming October issue, in which the grand prize winner will be featured in our In The Modern World section. We'll also be sharing an online gallery of unseen images from the top-twenty finalists later this week, so be sure to check back!