House on Gotland by Etat Arkitekter

View Photos
House on Gotland is a minimal residence located in Gotland, Sweden, designed by Etat Arkitekter.
Etat Arkitekter is an award-winning practice based in Stockholm, Sweden. Etat Arkitekter design residential and public projects and is also working with building conservation. The office strives to create contemporary projects with specific character and strong presence. This building is no different, creating stark contrasts between sterile materials and natural tones. The kitchen is situated adjacent a series of sliding doors that provide access to the backyard.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.